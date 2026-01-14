The Board of Directors of Genco has rejected the acquisition proposal made by Diana Shipping

At the moment, the attempt of the Greek Diana has faded
Shipping to obtain the entire share capital of the U.S.
Genco Shipping & Trading acquiring 85.2% of the total not
still in its possession with the aim of integrating the fleets of
bulk carriers of the two companies that are currently formed
36 and 45 ships respectively. The Board of Directors
of Genco has in fact unanimously resolved to reject
Diana's non-binding offer which is based on the price
of $20.60 for each share of the American company.
The figure assigns Genco a total value of 890 million
dollars compared to a market capitalization of 822.9 million
based on Monday's closing price of trading
last.
The board of directors of the US company specified that the proposal
significantly underestimates Genco and also has a
significant execution risk nor does it have a support
financial and is not even in the best interest of the
shareholders. "Diana's proposal, by its very nature -
Genco specified in a note - lacked the value, the
structure and certainty to justify a further commitment".
The board of directors of Genco has not
limited to rejecting the offer, but also specified how
the merger between the two companies could be better structured
specifying that the optimal operation could be the acquisition
of the Diana by Genco. The American company has made
I notice that I have tried to interact with Diana both directly and
through consultants in order to evaluate this operation
alternative, to which - said Genco - Diana
subtracted by reiterating his previous offer.
Very different is the point of view of Diana who, complaining about the
delay with which Genco replied to the offer made in mid-November
(
of 24
November 2025), replied that the Board of Directors
of the US company refused to start
discussions nor did he ask Diana for clarification on the
proposal. Furthermore, highlighting that the proposed offer price
is more than congruous, Diana Shipping also pointed out
that your offer is supported by a highly confident
letter from DNB Bank and Nordea Bank, two major banks in the
maritime sector, which have been tasked with managing a new
Funding of up to $1.1 billion to finance the entire
acquisition of outstanding Genco shares, refinance
current indebtedness of Genco and pay commissions and expenses of
transaction.
With regard to the counter-proposal made by Genco, the Board of Directors of the
The Greek company specified that Genco's offer does not include
details of the price or premium, or whether it would be implemented with
cash or share consideration, and does not even include
other basic financial elements necessary for a proper
evaluation of the proposal. According to Diana, Genco's proposal
would constitute a tactic that would have no serious purpose if not
that of rejecting and belittling Diana's offer.
Expressing deep disappointment with Genco's decision to
reject Diana's offer without a confrontation with the company
or his advisers, the CEO of Diana,
Semiramis Paliou, however, said he was encouraged "by the
that Genco recognizes the industrial logic of a combination
of our two companies. We continue to believe - he added -
that our proposed all-cash transaction is the
optimal way to implement the combination and we would be happy to
dialogue with the board of directors of Genco to
answer any questions you may have about our
proposal'.