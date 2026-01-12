The volume of freight traffic in the port of Koper will remain unchanged in 2025

Last year, the port of Koper handled 23.0 million
tons of goods, volume unchanged compared to the previous year
thanks to the increase in container and rolling stock traffic that has
offset the decline in bulk and conventional goods. Luka
Koper, the company that manages the Slovenian airport, announced
now that in 2025 container traffic amounted to
11.0 million tons, with an increase of +7.3% on the year
previous one, and was carried out with a movement of
containers equal to 1,272,161 TEUs (+12.2%). The
growth in rolling stock which, with 1.6 million tonnes,
recorded an increase of +4.9%. The decrease in bulk cargo has
concerned both liquid and solid loads
-9.7% and -4.6% respectively to 4.4 million and 5.0 million
tons. Conventional goods were almost 1.1 million
tons (-10.6%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the Slovenian port of call
handled almost 5.9 million tons of goods globally,
with a decrease of -1.0% on the same period of 2024. In the
containerized goods sector, traffic was
over 2.7 million tons (+2.6%) with a handling of
containers equal to 321,536 TEUs (+8.0%). In the goods sector
414 thousand tons of rolling stock were also handled
(-3.0%) and 272 thousand tons of conventional goods (-18.2%). The
liquid bulk amounted to less than 1.2 million
tonnes (-1.6%) and solid waste at 1.3 million tonnes
(-2,8%).