The Council of State has confirmed the legitimacy of the tender for the new Ravano Pier in La Spezia.

The Council of State, with judgment no. 10297/2025 published on
24 December, rejected the appeal proposed by Fincosit Srl
and by the other companies Suardi and CMCI of the second grouping
classified in the tender for the execution of the expansion works
of the Ravano terminal of the port of La Spezia operated by La Spezia
Container Terminal (LSCT), intervention envisaged by the agreement signed
in July 2022 by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria and LSCT
(
of 29
July
2022). The tender was won by the group
led by ICOP and with its provision the Council of State has
confirmed the sentence no. 982/2025 of the Regional Administrative Court for Liguria
(
of 25
August
2025) and the full legitimacy of the tender.
Commenting on the ruling, the terminal operator LSCT
highlighted that the transparency and
correctness of the procedure followed, marking a decisive step
towards the start of work on the new terminal".