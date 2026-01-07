V.Group has bought Denmark's Njord

London-based V.Group, which offers services to the maritime industry
including mainly ship and crew management activities, has
Njord, a company specialising in
energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions for
the shipbuilding industry that was founded by Maersk Tankers.
V.Group specified that Njord will become the main
decarbonisation label of the group and will provide
shipowners and operators advanced technical solutions to address the
transition to cleaner and more efficient operations.
"This acquisition - explained the CEO
by V.Group, René Kofod-Olsen - accelerates our ambition
to become the leading provider of services and consultancy for
fuel efficiency and decarbonisation. With the capabilities
technology integration of Njord, combined with our expertise
we can now offer shipowners and operators a
complete ecosystem for fuel efficiency and
decarbonisation, from compliance guidelines to
technical systems that make alternative fuels and
efficiency measures".