New intermodal connections between northern Italy and Belgium by GTS Rail and CargoBeamer
Activated on the Padua-Zeebrugge and Liège-Domodossola lines
Bari/Leipzig
January 14, 2026
GTS Rail, the railway company of the Bari-based GTS group, and the
CargoBeamer have planned new intermodal connections
between northern Italy and Belgium. Tomorrow the first company
will inaugurate a train service that will connect
the Padua Interport with Zeebrugge with three weekly rotations,
with the aim of increasing them to five starting from the second
quarter of this year. CargoBeamer has inaugurated a new
connection between Liège and Domodossola, which represents for the company
The first entry into the Belgian market. The service of
CargoBeamer is initially made with three rotations
weekly with the aim of increasing them to six in the second
quarter of this year.
Announcing the new service, which entrusts BLS Cargo with the
CargoBeamer explained that the opening of the
Liège-Domodossola line takes place at a crucial moment for the
intermodal market in Europe due to the closure of the motorway
travelling between Germany and Italy at the end of 2025
(
of 9
December 2025), resulting in a significant decrease in
Capacity available for non-liftable semi-trailers in the
transalpine traffic. The goal of the new CargoBeamer service
is therefore to absorb part of these previous volumes,
transferring them to the scalable mode of transport
unaccompanied intermodal transport.
