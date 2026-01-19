In the port of Brindisi, a ship from Russia was impounded

In recent days, in the port of Brindisi, a
subjected to emergency preventive seizure a ship, flying
flag of a small island in Oceania, coming from the waters
territory of the Black Sea with a cargo of 33,000 tons
of ferrous material. Following investigations carried out by the Guard
and the Brindisi Customs Agency, with the
coordination of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Brindisi, is
in fact, a precautionary measure was issued, according to
provided for by European Regulation 833/2014, in compliance with the
measures taken as part of the sanctions packages against
of the Russian Federation as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
The regulation and subsequent additions provide for the prohibition of both
to carry out commercial transactions in certain locations,
including some ports of the Russian Federation, as well as to import
certain categories of goods, as well as the application of
sanctions against a number of natural and legal persons.
The Guardia di Finanza has announced that the checks carried out
the ship has brought to light serious inconsistencies,
forgeries and alterations of the related on-board documentation
to the places of rest and loading operations
of the goods. In particular, it was ascertained that from 13 to 13
On November 16, the ship stopped and operated in the Russian port of
Novorossiysk, which was subject to sanctions, carrying out prohibited operations of
loading of the goods. In addition, it has been ascertained that the system
AIS, i.e. the GPS transponder that allows ships to
identify themselves and provide their position, route and
speed, had been deactivated near the
port of Novorossiysk probably with the intention of escaping the
geolocation and to hinder control activities
of the competent authorities. The investigations carried out have
made it possible to reconstruct the exact route and operations
carried out by the ship in violation of the Community Regulation in
sanctions against the Russian Federation, despite the
misleading statements by the ship's captain, the alteration
of documents and the switching off of the transponder.
Following the seizure of the ship and the entire cargo,
the importer, the owner and some of the crew members are
were placed under investigation for circumventing restrictive measures
of the European Union.