Buffer areas to decongest the logistics system of the North West
The proposal is from Connect. Let's remember - warns Palenzona - that the Italian system depends on road transport
Genova
January 19, 2026
A proposal to decongest the logistics system
of the North West that could infuriate the already most
and enraged truck drivers. It is to establish areas
"buffers", real operational check points from
to be located "in the naturally hinterland areas (Basso
Piedmont and Lower Lombardy) and function as collectors of goods
in containers, welcoming them from factories and also sorting them into
night, 24 hours a day, to the port terminals according to a logic of use
of the network during the hours of less traffic and greater efficiency".
The proposal was formulated by Rodolfo De Dominicis,
CEO of Connect Engineering & Digitalization
Srl company born as an offshoot of Uirnet and therefore as a
derivation of the Italian logistics platform project, in
on the occasion of the conference entitled "Port and logistics
congestion? I'll make a buffer!" held this morning at
the Liguria Region.
According to Connect, to address congestion
of the motorway network, and consequently also of the
a comprehensive approach is needed that involves
also the neighbouring regions, territories and communities
the entire economic system will not be able to develop and will be
condemned to a recession. For Connect, "only interventions
highly innovative content can, especially
in the presence of the new Genoa dam, which will allow the
port to accommodate ships with over 20,000 container capacity,
avoid both frustrating the investments that the State is making
and to construct a fluidification scheme of the
traffic, especially trucks, functional to development".
For Connect, therefore, the large spaces available in the areas
ports, including those of La Spezia, "should
allow traffic to be rationalized with obvious effects
on the efficiency of ports, on costs for industries, but also on the
on pollution, and on road safety".
It remains to be seen what hauliers,
to whom - it seems - this proposal seems to ask to stop and
to take on the problem. A pause and burden oneself with the effects of the
congestion that could mean a
Further increase in costs and waiting times, two issues
central to the protest actions that the category has conducted in the
last decades.
Commenting on the proposal, in a communication the Deputy Minister
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, noted that
"A more orderly management is of particular importance
and planned flows of heavy traffic also through
innovative tools that make it possible to separate, rationalise and
distribute volumes along the logistics chain".
The vision of the future of logistics in the
North West of the President of the Liguria Region who recalled that
"The investments we are carrying out do not concern
not only the new dam, but the entire port system: the basins, the
elevated port, the new operational areas and, above all, the
connection with large terrestrial infrastructures such as the Third
Valico, the six-fold increase in the Genoa junction, the quadrupling of the
Voltri and the doubling of Finale-Andora». "Within a short period of
five or six years - observed Marco Bucci - we will have to have a
complete system and capable of supporting the flows of goods, data,
people and culture. This system, however, - specified the
president of the Liguria Region - must also be managed in a
modern and intelligent: we must overcome the logic of controls
and build processes that work well from
from the beginning, reducing downtime and waste, as is the case in the
more advanced production models". A reduction in
downtime and waste that seems to contradict, in fact,
with the establishment of areas where waiting times are created and
produce costs. However, according to Bucci, "the buffer project
goes in this direction: we must not get used to - he said -
bottlenecks, but working to eliminate them progressively,
stroke after stroke, with a real change of mentality and
organization. The goal is to arrive between 2030 and 2032
to an efficient, competitive and integrated port logistics system
at the European level. If we all work together," he concluded, "it is
A goal within our reach".
The observation of the president of the Banking Authority is pragmatic
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea: «the buffers -
admitted Matteo Paroli - should not exist, but today they are
indispensable with attention paid to road transport".
For the president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ligure Orientale, Bruno Pisano, the buffers would constitute a
"a decisive element for the efficiency of the port".
According to Connect, the first step of the buffer system "should
materialize with the experimentation of a buffer prototype
in the area of lower Piedmont, and then proceed with the design and
creation of the logistics ecosystem of the North West,
possibly through a public-private partnership in project
financing, a "technical-scientific observatory" and
then design a form of support for buffers similar to the Ferrobonus
and Marebonus".
It is inevitable to wonder if a form of support similar to the
Marebonus, the incentive for hauliers who use the
maritime transport, will be able to prevent the buffer project from
infuriates the already enraged truck drivers. Unlikely, at
unless the incentive is very substantial and such as to make
further and significantly increase the costs of the logistics system
of the North West.
In his speech Fabrizio Palenzona, honorary president of
Slala Foundation, defined "the Genoa integrated system,
Inland areas, the real strategy for the future. We have
need certain times for transport, having knowledge - has
warned - that the Italian system depends on road transport".
Exactly: we do everything to prevent hauliers from
they are more embarrassed than they already are.
