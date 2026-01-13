The port of Trieste closes 2025 with a growth of +0.7% in freight traffic thanks to the increase in crude oil
The port of Monfalcone handled over four million tons (+19.4%)
Trieste
January 13, 2026
In 2025, with 60.0 million tons of goods handled,
the port of Trieste recorded a slight growth of +0.7%
compared to the traffic handled in the previous year. The increase
was produced by the +4.4% increase in the traffic of the
liquid bulk which amounted to almost 43.1 million
tonnes, of which 42.0 million tonnes of crude oil
disembarked at the SIOT marine terminal (+4.4%). The Authority of
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has announced that
The increase is largely due to higher demand for
Czech Republic oil supply as a result of
the interruption in 2025 of supplies via the Russian pipeline
Druzhba, to ensure the country's energy security.
On the other hand, the decline in miscellaneous goods was marked, standing at 16.8
million tons (-7.4%), with only one containerized traffic
which, with 681,733 TEUs handled, suffered a decline of
-19.0% due to a marked
contraction in traffic that began in the second half of the year and
linked to the remodulation of services after the cessation
of the 2M alliance between the shipping companies MSC and Maersk. The
reduction in container traffic was exclusively
produced by the contraction of transhipment volumes that have been
equal to 144,803TEU (-52.8%), while import-export containers were
remained stable at 536,930 TEUs (+0.4%), of which 405,015 containers
full (+4.9%). "This trend, even in the presence of a
overall negative - observed the President of the Authority
of the Port System, Marco Consalvo - confirms the nature of Trieste
as a gateway port, oriented to real import-export flows and not
to pure transshipment. The decline in TEUs therefore does not signal a loss of
competitiveness, but a qualitative selection of traffic, with
more goods directly related to the productive economy
European Union'.
In the Motorways of the Sea segment, 2025 has
closed with 317 thousand ro-ro units transited (+7.4%). In the
Dry bulk sector was affected by a downturn
-7.3% with 112 thousand tons handled, with the exception of
cereals (79 thousand tons, +4.9%).
For the cruise segment, the business managed by
Trieste Terminal Passeggeri handled 426 thousand passengers
(-15,6%).
The port of Monfalcone, also managed by the Port Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Orientale, closed 2025 with over four million
of tons of goods handled (+19.4%), of which almost 3.5
million tons of dry bulk (+21.9%) and 792 thousand
tons of miscellaneous goods (+9.3%). In the vehicle sector
commercial traffic was 103 thousand vehicles (+19.2%).
The port authority also announced that in 2025 on the
the port and hinterport system of Trieste and
Monfalcone handled a total of 11,600 trains (+3.8%), a
positive result achieved despite upgrading works
inside the port and the closure of the Tauern Tunnel for works
which caused longer routing and deletion of
at least 7-9% of ordinary trains. In detail, Trieste records
7,939 trains (+1.65%), with Germany confirming its first partner
commercial with 32% of rail traffic, followed by Austria
(19%) and Hungary (13%), while among the main destinations stands out
Budapest with 12% of the total, ahead of Cologne and Duisburg.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher