The port of Gioia Tauro has once again set its own container traffic record

After a marked increase of +11.0% recorded in 2024,
had led to a new record, in 2025 the port of Gioia Tauro
marked an even more significant increase in traffic
containerized which has again reached an all-time high of
4,490,566 TEUs handled, with a growth of +14.0% on the year
previous. Commenting on the new record, the Authority's president
of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Paolo
Piacenza, highlighted that "2025 confirms the centrality of
of the Port of Gioia Tauro in international maritime traffic".
He emphasized that the port of Gioia Tauro is "the only
Gateway for mega container ships that ply the routes
transoceanic routes to reach Italy", the port authority has
remarked that Gioia Tauro manages 40% of the handling of the
international goods in the domestic market thanks to the depth
of its seabed (the only one in Italy at -18 meters), to its high
infrastructure and, last but not least, to the centrality of its
location between the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar. In addition
The Authority specified that the port has demonstrated in 2025 that it
brilliantly able to cope with the various challenges posed both by
by the market and by the global political scenario, overcoming the
Difficulties generated by the consequences of the European directive
ETS and the Red Sea crisis.