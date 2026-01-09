The transportation sector is entering a turning point with the adoption of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is gaining traction in the
logistics by becoming more and more deeply involved in the management of
operations. This is revealed by the "Transportation Pulse Report 2026"
implemented by the digital transport platform Transporeon
of the US group Trimble, a report that was
conducted by interviewing more than 230 supply chain executives and
logistics in Europe and North America. The paper notes that
The transport sector has reached an inflection point
adoption of AI and that its use in the management of
operations are accelerating, even though most companies
is still in the early stages of this process. In
shippers, are experimenting with more
of an area and 44% of respondents said they use
already AI in transport planning and optimisation,
with further applications in freight procurement and
real-time visibility, while carriers
focus on pricing and tracking, with 42% implementing
AI solutions for pricing and optimization
of routes, while 39% use it for on-time monitoring
real.
The report explains that the limiting factor remains quality
of data, with their inhomogeneity that continues to
the main obstacle to the success of AI: both the
shippers that carriers point to it as the main impediment
to adoption.
According to both categories of respondents, however,
Artificial intelligence in the next 3-5 years will be
decisive for refining the planning, pricing and execution of
transport, with shippers prioritising the
transport optimisation (86% expect
that AI significantly influences this area), while
carriers focus on pricing and route optimisation (59%
identifies this area as the main value driver of AI).
In addition, specific opportunities related to
to Agentic AI, autonomous software systems capable of monitoring
data, make decisions, and perform tasks within limits
predefined: for shippers the greatest opportunities for
improve operational workflows through the use of Agentic AI
reside in the real-time monitoring of the Estimated Time of
Arrival (52%), with a focus on route and route optimisation
network, as well as the selection and tendering of carriers; for
Carrier main application areas include computing
of ETAs and alerting systems (59%), followed by optimisation
routes and fuel consumption and the negotiation of spot rates.
Despite the potential of automation, two-thirds of
shippers and more than half of carriers continue to consider
the main role of AI more as a support to the process
decision-making system, and as a substitute, preferring
human-in-the-loop.
Finally, the report highlights how the full potential of AI
emerges within connected ecosystems, which allow a
Smooth data exchange and therefore free of siloed structures: 43%
of shippers indicate the enhancement of capacities
(accuracy of ETAs, risk management of
disruption) as the main benefit of the combination
between network-based AI and Transportation Management System; 55%
of carriers, on the other hand, identifies load matching as more
intelligent the most relevant advantage.