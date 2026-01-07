Port of Genoa, fire on board the Majestic ferry

Monday evening on board the Majestic
ferry of the
GNV, waiting in the port of Genoa to leave for the port
Moroccan of Tangier, a fire broke out that
around midnight it was tamed with the intervention of the
fire-fighting teams on board. The accident caused no injuries.
Alerted by the ship's command, the Port Authority of Genoa
coordinated the security measures by sending its
personnel, requesting the support of a team of the
Fire, to the State Police and to a rescue unit
and also requesting the activation of the
technical-nautical of the port in case it is necessary to remove the
ship from the quay if the fire degenerated. The Harbour Master's Office
of Porto also arranged for the gathering of all 483 passengers in
board the ferry at the ship's meeting points in order to
be able to evacuate them quickly if necessary.
Currently the Majestic is stopped in the port of
Genoa for technical investigations.