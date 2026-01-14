In 2025, PSA's port terminals handled record container traffic
New peaks in volumes handled in Singapore and in the group's foreign terminals
Singapore
January 14, 2026
After exceeding 100 million for the first time in 2024
TEUs, container traffic handled by terminals in 2025
which are part of the PSA International group of Singapore has
recorded a new all-time record having been equal to 105 million
of TEUs, with an increase of +5% on the previous year. New peaks
were marked both by the volumes of traffic handled
from the group's terminals in the port of Singapore and from those
handled by the foreign terminals of the PSA network which are
Results of 44.5 million TEUs (+8%) and 60.4 million TEUs respectively
million TEUs (+2%).
