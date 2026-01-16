Call for expressions of interest for the renovation and operation of the cruise terminal of the Port of Gibraltar

The Government of Gibraltar has today issued a call for applications
expressions of interest with the aim of reaching the stipulation of
an agreement for the design, renovation, development and
Management of the British Territory Port Cruise Terminal
overseas, in the area known as the Western Arm Cruise Terminal. In
In particular, the candidates will have to take care of the renovation
of the current cruise terminal, the development of new areas
commercial and catering solutions, the development of
transportation, supply of power supply solutions
from shore for cruise ships to berth at terminal and
of the operation of the terminal according to the international standards of the
sector. Among other requirements, applicants will have to ensure that
the terminal is accessible to all cruise ships and ensures
that the rates applied are competitive with those
practiced in other cruise terminals in the neighboring regions.
In addition, candidates must be willing to pay a
government authority and the payment of a licence fee
to the same governmental authority or
to the Port Authority of Gibraltar and to finance in full
renovation and development works.
Expressions of interest must be delivered by
on February 20th.