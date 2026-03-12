An extraordinary IMO council will be held on 18 and 19 March to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

On 18 and 19 March in London, the International Maritime
The International Organization (IMO) will hold an extraordinary meeting of its
to address the impact on maritime transport and
crews of ships in the situation in the Arabian Sea, in the Sea of
Oman and the Persian Gulf region, particularly in the Strait
of Hormuz. The extraordinary session, which will be chaired
by the Spaniard Victor Jiménez, ) was summoned to
following the requests of several members of the Board.
Meanwhile, yesterday and today the Secretary General of the IMO, Arsenio
Dominguez, held meetings with organizations in the sector and
Member States to share information and discuss
recent developments.
Until yesterday, attacks on ships in the
region following the state of war in progress since 28 February when
The US and Israel have begun attacks on Iran
involved 15 naval units, of which at least 11 suffered
damage or fires that caused the death of
eight seafarers, the wounding of ten and currently resulting
three missing.