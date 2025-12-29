Xtera Topco will be acquired by a joint venture owned by Prysmian (80%) and Fincantieri (20%)

Xtera Topco Ltd., a company based in the United Kingdom and
in the United States active in the telecommunications sector
submarine, will be acquired by a joint venture owned by
80% by the Italian Prysmian and 20% by the compatriot
Fincantieri. Xtera, which specializes in projects
regional and long-distance submarines thanks to the
owner of repeaters, will be sold by an affiliate of
H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment company
with $72 billion in capital under management.
The parties have disclosed that the transaction involves a
enterprise value of $65 million and that the acquisition,
subject to regulatory approvals, it is expected to be
completed in the first quarter of 2026.
Italy's Prysmian and Fincantieri also announced that they were
have started a partnership that provides for the development of services
installation and safety, with the aim of offering
A "one-stop shop" model for complete solutions
submarine telecommunications. Fincantieri highlighted that,
through the partnership and joint venture, it further strengthens
its role as a leader in subsea system integration
state-of-the-art.
"Thanks to the acquisition of Xtera - underlined Raul
Gil, EVP Transmission at Prysmian - we have taken a step forward
significant in the subsea telecommunications sector, which
is experiencing accelerated growth driven by AI. For
complete our offer as a market leader
of submarine power cables, we will now be even more
in guaranteeing regional and long-term telecom connections
distance on a global scale. Security is an element
for our customers and, also thanks to this partnership
with Fincantieri, we will be able to offer the market solutions
unique and technologically advanced, according to a one-stop model
shop».
"This operation - commented Pierroberto Folgiero,
CEO and managing director of Fincantieri - represents a step forward
significant in the implementation of our industrial vision, which
identifies the subsea sector as one of the strategic pillars
of the group, today and in the future. Covering every area of this
sector, also through partnerships with leading companies such as
Prysmian, we strengthen our ability to anticipate
global challenges and drive innovation along the entire supply chain
value. In a world where subsea infrastructure is always
most fundamental, Fincantieri aims to be a leader and a
point of reference in the development of integrated solutions and
sustainable ones".