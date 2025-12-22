Green Mobility Partners and KKR have partnered to create a European platform for rail leasing

The Austrian electric locomotive rental company
Green Mobility Partners (GMP) is the U.S.
KKR private equity companies today announced an agreement to create a
European Platform for Rail Leasing which provides for a
investment of the American company in GMP through vehicles of
investments managed by KKR. Commenting on the transaction, Christoph
Katzensteiner, founder and CEO of Green Mobility Partners,
explained that "Europe's railway infrastructure needs
significant modernisation to achieve its
decarbonization goals." "With the support of KKR
and our consolidated relationships with operators and manufacturers - has
added - GMP is ideally placed to provide the
flexible and sustainable infrastructure solutions of which the
Europe's rail sector urgently needs in the transition
towards a low-carbon future".
"KKR - underlined Vincent Policard, co-head
for KKR's European Infrastructure - has a solid track record
in supporting projects aimed at promoting decarbonisation in
some of the most complex sectors. The railway sector is
going through a critical moment in Europe, with an obsolete fleet
which faces significant challenges for modernization".
"GMP - he highlighted - combines a business model
resilient, contract-supported, with strong opportunities for
long-term growth in rail leasing for both
locomotives and for passengers. Offering capital solutions
flexible and leveraging our infrastructure expertise
global, we can support the growth of GMP and help
sustainable transport infrastructure in Europe'.