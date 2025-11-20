In the July-September quarter, ZIM's revenues decreased by -35.7%

In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
ZIM containerized shipping, amounting to $1.78 billion,
recorded a marked contraction of -35.7% on the same
last year's period which was determined by the
-35.4% reduction in the average value of freight rates, which is
amounted to $1,602/TEU container, and contributed to
also the -4.5% decrease in the volumes of cargo transported by the
fleet that totaled 926 thousand TEUs.
In particular, the largest volume of traffic, the
on the transpacific routes, amounted to
414 thousand TEUs (-1.7%) and the revenues generated in this market were
amounted to $767.5 million (-46.2%). The containers
transported by the intra-Asian services of the Israeli company
amounted to 195 thousand TEUs (+4.3%) and the related revenues were
equal to $208.3 million (-16.1%). On the routes with America
Latina traffic was 133 thousand TEUs (+2.3%) and
The business generated revenues of $214.0 million
(-16,8%). ZIM's transatlantic services transported
113 thousand TEUs (-19.3%) and the related revenues amounted to 157.0
million dollars (-13.7%). Finally, on the Asia-Europe routes -
market that is the most affected by the effect of the crisis
in the Red Sea that has forced most maritime carriers
to avoid transits through the Suez Canal and was found to be
be the most unsatisfactory for the ZIM - traffic
handled was 71 thousand TEUs (-22.8%) and revenues in
This market amounted to $136.2 million (-53.0%).
In the July-September period of 2025, the gross operating margin
was $592.0 million (-61.3%),
operating profit of €259.4 million (-79.0%) and net profit of €123.4 million
million (-89.0%).
In the first nine months of this year, ZIM's revenues were
of $5.42 billion, down -13.4% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2024. Ebitda is
profit of €1.84 billion (-31.8%), operating profit of €872.9 billion
million (-53.3%) and net income at $443.2 million
(-72,1%). During the period, the container fleet transported
2.77 million TEUs, volume unchanged from that of the same
period of 2024.