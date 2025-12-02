The tender for the assignment of the railway shunting service in the ports of Savona and Vado Ligure has been published

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
has launched the call for tenders for the concession of the
railway shunting service in the airports of Savona and Vado Ligure.
The total amount based on the tender amounts to approximately 14.3 million
euro with the duration of the concession set at 60 months, with the possibility of
renewal for a further 24 months. The estimated global value of the
concession, including the option to renew, is equal to
almost 22.0 million euros.
Interested companies have until 12 noon on Friday
19 January 2026 to submit their bids exclusively
through the dedicated digital platform.