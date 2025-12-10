In the third quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno increased by +0.5% and +2.5%

In the third quarter of this year, the ports of Naples and Salerno
handled a total of 8.18 million tons of
with an increase of +1.3% over the July-September period of 2015.
2024. The port of call in the Campania capital alone has handled a
4.94 million tonnes of cargo, with a slight
growth of +0.5% generated by the +3.9% increase in bulk cargo
amounted to 1.71 million tonnes, of which 1.41 million tonnes
million tonnes of refined petroleum products (+2.1%),
252 thousand tons of gaseous, liquefied or
compressed and natural gas (+7.9%) and 45 thousand tonnes of other
liquid bulk (+58.2%). The traffic of miscellaneous goods is
decreased by -1.0% to 2.97 million tonnes, of which 1.27 million tonnes
million tonnes of rolling stock (-0.8%) and 1.70 million tonnes of rolling stock
tons of containerized goods (-1.2%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 153 thousand TEUs (-1.7%), including
144 thousand TEUs in import-export (-5.1%) and 9 thousand TEUs in transhipment
(+144,1%). Dry bulk cargo amounted to 252 thousand tons
(-3.3%), of which 82 thousand tons of cereals (+36.3%), 71 thousand tons
tons of metallurgical products, iron ore, ores and
non-ferrous metals (-34.3%) and 99 thousand tons of other bulk cargo
solid (+7.5%).
In Naples, the overall growth of 0.5% in traffic was
generated by the +1.7% increase in loads on unloading that
amounted to 3.16 million tonnes, while those
at loading, amounting to 1.78 million tonnes, recorded a
decrease of -1.5%.
In the port of Salerno, the growth in total traffic is
was more accentuated as 3.24 million were handled
of tonnes (+2.5%), of which 1.77 million tonnes at landing
(+2.4%) and 1.47 million tons at loading (+2.7%). The volume
overall miscellaneous goods was 3.11 million
tonnes (+2.2%), of which 1.67 million tonnes of rolling stock
(-9.5%), 1.20 million tons of containerized goods
(+24.3%) carried out with container handling equal to
102 thousand TEUs (+26.3%), including 82 thousand in import-export (+26.3%) and
20 thousand in transhipment (+15.8%), and 240 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (+2.4%). Dry bulk increased by +10.7% to 130 thousand
Tons.
With regard to passenger traffic, cruise passengers in Naples
There were 767 thousand (+1.4%), of which 112 thousand at disembarkation-boarding
(+13.3%) and 655 thousand in transit (-0.4%), ferry passengers
were 470 thousand (-0.7%) and those of local maritime services
2.64 million (+1.0%). In Salerno there were 50 thousand cruise passengers
all in transit (+76.1%), ferry passengers 34 thousand
(-2.7%) and passengers of local services 544 thousand (+4.3%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the two ports handled
23.91 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -0.8% compared to the same period last year, of which
14.38 million tons handled by the port of call
Naples (-0.4%) and 9.53 million tons from that of Salerno
(-1,4%).