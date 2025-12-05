In October, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +13.4%

Last October, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna was
2.68 million tonnes, an increase of +13.4%
on October 2024 which was generated by the increase in the
+112.5% of petroleum products stood at 498 thousand tons
(+112.5%), by the +28.4% growth of conventional goods, which
amounted to 699 thousand tons, and from the increase of +16.9% in
containerized goods that amounted to 202 thousand tons and
were totalled with a container handling of
17 thousand TEUs (+18.0%). On the other hand, the volumes of other bulk cargo are down
liquid with 160 thousand tons (-6.4%) as well as bulk cargo
with 966 thousand tons (-9.1%) and rolling stock with 159 thousand
tonnes (-12.0%).
In the first ten months of 2025, the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 22.91 million tons of cargo,
with an increase of +8.0% over the same period last year
year. In the miscellaneous goods sector, 5.11
million tonnes of conventional goods (-1.0%), 1.97 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (+5.3%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 177 thousand TEUs (+5.3%) and 1.41
million tonnes of rolling stock (-6.1%). In the
liquid bulk cargo was handled 3.44 million tons of
petroleum products (+42.9%) and 1.57 million tonnes of other
products (-1.1%). Dry bulk cargo amounted to 9.42 million
of tons (+8.4%). In the cruise segment, traffic is
241 thousand passengers (-11.1%), of which 13 thousand passengers in the
October alone (-57.8%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central-Northern Region has announced that the first data collected for the
month of November 2025 indicate a total movement of
almost 2.5 million tons, up +14.5% on November
last year.