AD Ports will acquire 20% of Latakia International Container Terminal

The Emirati port group AD Ports has signed an agreement
with the CMA CGM group to acquire 20% of the share capital of
Latakia International Container Terminal (LICT) through which the
termnalist company CMA Terminals of the shipowning group
French manages container traffic in the Syrian port of
Lattakia under a new concession contract for the
30-year term signed in May
(
of 2
May
2025). The stake will be acquired for 81 million
dirham ($22 million).
Currently, the annual traffic capacity of the terminal of
LICT is equal to 250 thousand TEUs and it is expected to increase it to
625 thousand TEUs by the end of 2026.
AD Ports announced that through its subsidiary
Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) will include calls at the port of
Lattakia as part of two feeder maritime services in the
Eastern Mediterranean.