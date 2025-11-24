testata inforMARE
ASSOCIATIONS
At the IMO assembly, Rixi is a lobbyist for the party opposed to the European Union's ETS
On Friday, the election of the new board of the International Maritime Organization
Londra
November 24, 2025
On the occasion of participation in the assembly of the International Maritime Organization, which opens today in London, the Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Infrastructure Transport, Edoardo Rixi, announced that he had carried out a day of institutional meetings and to have focused on problems of having met with the relevant ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Malta with the aim of strengthening the common front of the countries on the main challenges of the maritime sector, in order to protect the centrality of the Mediterranean in the routes global trade, and to tackle the challenges of global trade with determination. Critical issues of the European Emissions Trading Scheme ETS (Emission Trading System) emissions applied to transport maritime. Rixi reiterated the position of the Italian government, that the ETS is a barrier to global trade, and penalises the competitiveness of European logistics and of the entire maritime industry.

In addition, Rixi announced that he had also met, at the new headquarters of the Italian Embassy in London together with to Ambassador Inigo Lambertini, with a representation of of financial operators in the United Kingdom specialising in infrastructure, to whom he illustrated the investment plans in the major works and transport launched by the government with the aim of consolidate the country's strategic role in connectivity networks European and Mediterranean countries. Rixi then held bilateral meetings with the Deputy Minister for Spatial Development of Ukraine, Shkrum Ivanivna, with the Minister of Transport of Qatar, Sheikh Al Thani, and with his counterpart in the British government, Keir Mather.

Among the items on the agenda of the International General Assembly Maritime Organization there is the adoption of the update of the IMO Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 and the budget and the organisation's work programme for 2026 and for the 2027. In addition, next Friday the assembly will elect the new IMO Council for the two-year period 2026-2027, composed of 40 Meters. In turn, on December 4, the new council will elect its president and vice president.
SHIPPING
Diana Shipping offers to acquire all of Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.
Athens/New York
Planned investment of $758 million for the remaining 85.2% of the capital
ASSOCIATIONS
At the IMO assembly, Rixi acts as a lobbyist for the party opposed to the European Union ETS system.
London
The election of the new council of the International Maritime Organization is on Friday.
LOGISTICS
Macquarie Asset Management submits an offer to acquire Australian logistics group Qube Holdings
Sydney
Proposal worth $7.5 billion
SHIPPING
HMM orders eight 13,400 TEU containerships from HD Hyundai Group
Seoul
Six will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and two by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
TRADE
G20 economies' merchandise trade growth in the July-September quarter
Paris
Exports and imports of services are also increasing
TRUCKING
Freewheels: New rules on payment times leave hauliers without protection.
Modena
They do not address - explains Franchini - the heart of the problem: the disproportion of bargaining power between clients and small carriers.
OFFSHORE
The Trump administration unveils a plan for the massive exploitation of offshore oil and gas fields.
Washington
The program covers areas of the outer continental shelf amounting to approximately 514 million hectares.
In the July-September quarter, ZIM's revenues decreased by -35.7%
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, ZIM's revenues decreased by -35.7%
Haifa
Fleet volumes fell by 4.5%. Performance in the Asia-Europe market was very negative.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri granted additional areas in the port of Ancona
Ancona
The company is committed to implementing a modernization and development program for the shipyard at the port of Portorož.
TRANSPORTATION
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, LNG and bioGNL are strategic for the energy transition of shipping and road haulage.
Legora (Uniport): the objective of greater national coordination envisaged by the port reform is positive, but there is concern over the lack of dialogue
ASSOCIATIONS
Legora (Uniport): the objective of greater national coordination envisaged by the port reform is positive, but there is concern over the lack of dialogue
Rome
He underlined that discussion, vision and urgent interventions are needed for the competitiveness of Italian ports.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New measures in Switzerland to promote the shift of freight from road to rail
Bern
They will be introduced to strengthen the new transalpine railway Alptransit and to encourage rail and intermodal transport
SHIPPING
HMM and BGN joint venture for liquefied petroleum gas transportation
Seoul
The new company will charter two new 88,000 cubic meter VLGCs
PORTS
Slight decline in freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in October
Barcelona/Valencia
Container cargo fell by -2.5% at both ports
PORTS
Green light for a new site for sediments from excavations in the Venice Lagoon.
Venice
SHIPYARDS
New expansion in sight for the Greek shipyard in Eleusis
Athens
Financial support from the US International Development Finance Corporation
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by +3%
Hamburg
Container traffic on the rise thanks to increased transhipments
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, CMA CGM's revenues decreased by -11.3%
Marseille
Record volumes of goods transported by the container fleet
TRADE
The EU will abolish customs duty exemptions for goods worth less than €150.
SHIPYARDS
BIMCO: Legal disputes threaten to hinder progress in ship recycling industry
London
Over the next decade, 16,000 ocean-going vessels will have to be scrapped, more than double the number of those scrapped in the decade just ending.
PORTS
Significant resources for the expansion of the port of Bremerhaven, also for military purposes
Bremen
Approved financing of approximately 1.35 billion euros
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper decreased by -4.9%
Ljubljana
Container growth
HMM reports a 23.8% decline in quarterly revenues
SHIPPING
HMM reports a 23.8% decline in quarterly revenues
Seoul
In the period July-September the fleet of the South Korean company transported over one million TEUs (+3.7%)
Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by 11.3% in the third quarter.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by 11.3% in the third quarter.
Hamburg
The fleet transported more than 3.4 million containers (+6.1%). During the period, traffic handled by HHLA port terminals grew by +4.5%.
PORTS
Salvini signs the nomination of eight more presidents of Port System Authorities
Rome
The Chamber of Deputies approved Consalvo's appointment as president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
SHIPPING
Evergreen orders 14 14,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships
Taipei
Series of orders also for eight ship-to-shore cranes and other port equipment and for 90,500 containers
SHIPYARDS
In the third quarter, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by +44%
Trieste
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
CRUISES
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Geneva
The contract is worth €3.5 billion. Delivery will take place in 2030 and 2031.
SHIPPING
Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL reported negative quarterly financial performances.
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, revenues fell by -36.6%, -42.2% and -35.7% respectively.
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.4%
Zagreb
Passengers on scheduled services decreased by 1.5%. Cruise passengers increased by 7.8%.
In the third quarter, Eurogate and Contship Italia port terminals handled 3.6 million TEUs (+15.6%)
PORTS
In the third quarter, Eurogate and Contship Italia port terminals handled 3.6 million TEUs (+15.6%)
Hamburg
Historic traffic record in Wilhelmshaven
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, goods in the port of La Spezia increased by +4.5%
La Spezia
Growth of +6.9% at the port of Marina di Carrara
SHIPPING
Finnlines' revenues grew by 3.2% in the July-September period
Helsinki
Record passenger numbers onboard the fleet's ships. Cargo volumes decline.
SHIPPING
Houthi militias announce cessation of attacks on ships in the Red Sea
Riyadh
Letter from the Chief of Staff to the Hamas Qassam Brigades
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the port of Venice decreased by -2.2%
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri to build ultra-luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Trieste
Order from NCLH worth between 500 million and 1 billion euros
SHIPPING
Today Washington and Beijing suspended their mutual measures against ships
Beijing/Washington
Application of additional taxes postponed by one year
SHIPPING
The Suez Canal was crossed by the largest container ship in the last two years
Ismailia
The transit of the "CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin" on Saturday
SHIPPING
EU shipping emissions hit record levels, T&E reports
Brussels
The association reiterates its proposal to extend the ETS to smaller vessels
PORTS
In September, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +18.3%
Ravenna
In the third quarter of 2025, growth was +10.6%. A +58% increase in cruises is expected in 2026.
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic system decreased by -7%
SHIPPING
Sea-Intelligence: Marked deterioration in the westbound transatlantic shipping market
Singapore
ACCIDENTS
Last year, 13 seafarers died in accidents involving EU vessels.
Luxembourg
Nine deaths occurred on board fishing vessels
TRANSPORTATION
The European Parliament and the Council have reached an agreement on the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from transport.
Brussels
Incentives are foreseen for small and medium-sized enterprises
AWARDS
The English port of Shoreham has won the ESPO Award for Social Integration of Ports.
Brussels/Rome
Assoporti received a special mention for its project on gender inequalities.
In the third quarter, the Ocean division of the Maersk group recorded a decrease in revenues of -17.4%.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the Ocean division of the Maersk group recorded a decrease in revenues of -17.4%.
Copenhagen
Container ship volumes increased by 7.0%. The Danish company highlights the benefits of the VSA Gemini Cooperation.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Chamber of Deputies has approved the final text of the proposed law on interports
Rome
Applause from the United Interport Union
TRANSPORTATION
ECSA and T&E welcome the STIP plan presented by the European Commission
Brussels
CER applauds measures to accelerate the development of high-speed rail
PORTS
Only one proposal admitted to the competition for the construction of mooring points outside the protected waters of the Venice lagoon
Venice
It will now have to be developed by the proposing entity
TRANSPORTATION
The European Commission presents the plan to ensure the sustainability of maritime and air transport by guaranteeing the production of the necessary alternative fuels
Brussels
The one to accelerate the development of high-speed rail is also ready
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Suez Canal grew by +2.5%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Suez Canal grew by +2.5%
Cairo/Ismailia
10.6% increase in transits in September
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first freight train opens the new Austrian Koralm railway line.
Villach
The infrastructure is part of the European Baltic-Adriatic Corridor
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports record quarterly revenue
Miami
Decrease in passengers embarked
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Palermo grew by +3.1%
Palermo
Cruise passengers increased by 8.8%. Ferry passengers decreased by 2.7%.
Italian De Wave Group acquires compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, O.M. Project, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo
INDUSTRY
Italian De Wave Group acquires compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, OM Project, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo
Genoa
Pompili: Our strategy is aimed at creating a national hub for the shipbuilding industry.
In the July-September quarter, ONE's revenues decreased by -24%
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, ONE's revenues decreased by -24%
Singapore
The company's fleet transported more than 3.3 million containers (+1%)
Stena Line buys Finnish shipping company Wasaline
SHIPPING
Stena Line buys Finnish shipping company Wasaline
Gothenburg/Vaasa
The ferry "Aurora Botnia" will remain the property of the cities of Vaasa and Umeå
PORTS
Global Ports Holding will build and operate a cruise terminal in the port of Ferrol.
London/Ferrol
30-year concession contract
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai partners with Siemens to revitalize US shipbuilding
Seongnam/San Francisco
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -0.5%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2025 the decline was -4.7%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +7.0%
Panama
They transported a total of 62.6 million tons of goods (-0.4%)
PORTS
Foreign traffic at Chinese seaports reached a historic record in the third quarter
Beijing
Containers also reach their maximum peak
PORTS
The approval process for the Catania Port Master Plan has been completed.
Catania
Di Sarcina: We will immediately begin all the planned actions.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues decreased by 20.4% in the third quarter.
Hong Kong
Containerized cargo carried by the Chinese group's fleet increased by +4.9%
TRADE
US and China to suspend reciprocal taxes on each other's ships for a year
Washington/Beijing
Tariffs introduced to hit Chinese exports will be reduced in exchange for Beijing's aggressive fight against fentanyl.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal transport operators and associations urge the German government to take measures to save the sector
Brussels
Open letter to the Minister of Transport and the CEO of the DB Group
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenue
Hong Kong
The July-September period closed with a net profit of 99.2 million dollars (-3.6%)
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales decreased by -36.0% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
The reduction is due to lower demand for dry cargo containers
INDUSTRY
Agreement between IDS (Fincantieri) and Next Geosolutions for the development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles
Trieste/Naples
They will be used for civilian purposes in the Oil & Gas and renewable energy sectors
PORTS
A cooperation agreement between the Italian and Indian port systems is being finalized.
Rome
Rixi met with Indian Minister of Ports and Shipping
PORTS
CMA CGM and RSGT partner to operate a new container terminal at the port of Jeddah
Marseille
An investment of 450 million dollars is planned
ACCIDENTS
The stranding of a ship did not interrupt shipping traffic in the Suez Canal.
Ismailia
Accident involving the sanctioned oil tanker "Komander"
Royal Caribbean Cruises Sets New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean Cruises Sets New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records
Miami
Good prospects also for the 2026 season
Freight traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam remained stable in the third quarter.
PORTS
Freight traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam remained stable in the third quarter.
Rotterdam
Containerized cargo volumes remained unchanged. Bulk cargo increased slightly, while rolling stock and conventional cargo decreased.
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
TRADE
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
Dhaka
A direct air link between the two countries is planned.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd expects next 45% increase in EU ETS surcharge
Hamburg
The Emissions Trading System will enter into full force on January 1st.
SHIPYARDS
European Commissioner Tzitzikostas visited the Monfalcone shipyard
Trieste
Upcoming measures announced to strengthen the sector's competitiveness, resilience, innovation, and technological leadership.
SHIPYARDS
The trial against Damen for alleged corruption and sanctions violations begins today
Amsterdam
The company expresses disappointment with the protracted investigation and anticipates a lengthy legal battle.
PORTS
AD Ports Group has acquired a 19.3% stake in Egypt's Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co.
Cairo/Abu Dhabi
Saudi Egyptian Investment Company's share purchased
PORTS
In 2024, the turnover of the main Italian port container terminals grew by +8.1%
Milan
Traffic increased by 3.4%
SHIPPING
Corsica Sardinia Ferries has purchased the Stena Vision ferry
Vado Ligure
It will be renamed "Mega Serena"
PORTS
Work has begun to increase container traffic capacity at the port of Thessaloniki by 40%.
Thessaloniki
The expansion of Pier 6 will be completed in 40 months
NEWS
A precautionary seizure of over €100 million has been ordered against Liberty Lines.
Trapani
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
BLS Cargo urges Switzerland to exert tangible pressure on German rail infrastructure stakeholders.
Bern
The company denounces the dire situation of transalpine rail freight transport. Further incentives requested.
PORTS
Livorno is confident in the additional one hundred million euros promised by Salvini to build the Darsena Europa.
Livorno
Salvetti: I asked how we intend to proceed with the future assignment to private individuals who have expressed interest.
PORTS
The Chinese embassy in Greece responds to alleged American ambitions in the port of Piraeus.
Athens
Beijing speaks of a Cold War mentality and a hegemonic logic
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The procedure for requesting access to the third year of the Sea Modal Shift grant has been activated.
Rome
Applications must be submitted by December 17th
CRUISES
US cruise group Viking reports strong quarterly performance growth
Los Angeles
The July-September period closed with a net profit of 514.0 million dollars (+35.4%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Guido Pietro Bertolone is the new president of Fedit
Rome
He takes over from Giuseppe Cela, outgoing president and currently head of Fedit Servizi
PORTS
Latrofa (AdSP Lazio): the ZLS will make our ports even more attractive for investors, logistics operators, and businesses.
Civitavecchia
The tool - he highlighted - can lead to a qualitative leap in terms of logistical and industrial competitiveness
PORTS
Container traffic continued to decline at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in October
Los Angeles/Long Beach
Cordero: Consumers will likely see price escalation in the coming months
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Legora de Feo has been confirmed as president of Uniport
Rome
New Technical Commission for "Cruises and Passengers" established
PORTS
The expansion of the Suez Canal Container Terminal was inaugurated on Sunday.
Port Said
Capacity increase of 2.2 million TEUs per year
LOGISTICS
Katoen Natie to acquire 80% of French firm Bils-Deroo Solutions
Luxembourg
The logistics company has nearly 1,500 employees
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation closed the third quarter with a net profit of $130.6 million (+6.2%)
Athens
Revenues up 1.8%
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
In the first nine months of 2025, Circle's production value increased by +80%
Milan
As of September 30, the value of the group's multi-year backlog had grown by +66%.
PORTS
APM Terminals to build and operate Laldia Container Terminal at Chittagong Port
Dhaka/The Hague
30-year concession contract signed
SHIPPING
MPCC orders four new 4,500 TEU containerships from China
Oslo
The contract unit price is $58 million.
PORTS
In October, the port of Singapore handled 31.2 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.0%).
Singapore/Hong Kong
In the port of Hong Kong, traffic amounted to 1.1 million TEUs (-6.9%)
LOGISTICS
DHL Group revenues decreased by 2.3% in the third quarter
Bonn
Net profit was 888 million euros (+9.5%)
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and KAYO sign agreement for the construction and maintenance of military vessels in Albania.
Trieste
PORTS
The Municipality of Civitavecchia denounces that the Fiumicino cruise port project undermines the foundations of the law on ports
PORTS
CMA Terminals (CMA CGM Group) to acquire 20% of Container Terminal Hamburg
Marseille/Hamburg
Agreement with the German Eurogate
NEWS
Over 175 kilos of cocaine seized at the port of Gioia Tauro.
Reggio Calabria/Cagliari
Over 8,500 counterfeit items intercepted at Cagliari's Porto Canale
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease reports record quarterly revenue again
Athens
Youroukos emphasizes the solidity and excellent prospects of the small and medium-sized containership market
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In the third quarter, Montenegro's ports handled 675 thousand tons of goods (+4.1%)
Podgorica
80.0% growth in cargoes to Italy
MARITIME SERVICES
Svitzer acquires 66.6% of Norwegian towing company Buksér og Berging
Copenhagen
It has a fleet of approximately 35 tugboats and 25 pilot boats
SHIPYARDS
The keel-laying ceremony for the new oceanographic vessel Arcadia took place in Piombino.
Piombino
Construction entrusted to T. Mariotti
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Central Adriatic Port Authority has approved the 2026 budget forecast.
Ancona
An administrative surplus of 32.2 million is expected
MEETINGS
The UNIPORT public meeting will be held in Rome on November 19th.
Rome
Among the topics at the centre of the meeting was the port system reform project.
CRUISES
Cruise passenger traffic at GPH terminals stable in the summer quarter
Istanbul
1,503 stopovers were recorded (+9.6%) for a total of 4.66 million passengers (+0.8%)
SHIPPING
Ocean Network Express establishes its own shipping agency in Greece
Singapore
It will take over the activities of the ENA Shipping Agency
SHIPPING
Regional Container Lines orders two new 14,000 TEU containerships from KSOE
Bangkok/Seongnam
SHIPPING
MSC includes calls at Bremerhaven, Limassol and Beirut in the Levante Express service
Geneva
The line connects Northern Europe with the Mediterranean
PORTS
AD Ports to acquire 20% stake in Latakia International Container Terminal
Abu Dhabi
Agreement with the CMA CGM shipping group
PORTS
The Eastern Liguria Port Authority approves the 2026 budget and three-year plan.
La Spezia
The decree has been signed to begin construction on the new high-voltage electricity grid in the port of La Spezia.
PORTS
A new SDC Customs Service Containers warehouse has opened in Porto Marghera.
Venice
It will be used for the storage and movement of goods at room temperature
COMPANIES
Moby is selling five ferries at a starting price of €229.9 million.
Vicenza
Sale and lease-back agreement expected for two of the vessels
SHIPPING
d'Amico International Shipping's quarterly financial results decline
Luxembourg
Mottola Crossbow: The fundamentals of the tanker industry remain solid.
COMPANIES
ICTSI posts record quarterly financial and operating performance
Manila
In the period July-September, container traffic in the group's terminals grew by +12.3%
COMPANIES
Denmark's DFDS to cut 400 jobs
Copenhagen
The group is looking for a new CEO. Record revenues were recorded in the July-September quarter.
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics has completed the acquisition of Turkey's Borusan Logistics.
Marseille
Operation worth 383 million dollars
LOGISTICS
1,100 cars from the Chinese car manufacturer Dongfeng were unloaded in the port of Livorno
Livorno
Traffic is managed through the "Il Faldo" logistics area operated by XCA
TRUCKING
Assiterminal, the MIT note clarifies that the 90-minute grace period applies only to waiting times
Rome/Genoa
Ferrari: The Conference of Port Authority Presidents could consider a sort of national program agreement.
COMPANIES
Harren assigns a single brand to its heavy lift companies
Bremen
The fleet of 80 vessels will be operated under the single SAL brand.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen's revenues fell by 2% in the third quarter.
Lysaker
Net profit was $280 million (+8%)
PORTS
ESPO has presented its new annual environmental report
Brussels
Climate change remains the top priority for European ports to address
PORTS
Over €60 million from the PNRR for the ports of Naples and Salerno
Rome
Rixi: Let's make more effective use of European resources and accelerate the implementation of strategic projects.
EDUCATION
Agreement between Escola Europea and DLTM to promote international mobility and maritime training
La Spezia
Synergies between the Ligurian maritime cluster and the port and training community of Barcelona
LOGISTICS
UPS has completed its acquisition of Canada's Andlauer Healthcare Group.
Atlanta/Toronto
Operation worth 1.6 billion dollars
SHIPPING
CMA CGM to register ten new 24,212 TEU containerships in the French International Register
Marseille/Copenhagen
The company will take delivery of them starting from 2026
MEETINGS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
Rome
It will be held on December 3rd in Rome
CRUISES
Two MSC Cruises Musica-class cruise ships undergoing refurbishment in Malta
Geneva
Work at Palumbo Malta Shipyard includes the construction of new suites
PORTS
Increase in freight traffic in Tuscan ports over the past six months
Livorno
In the first six months of 2025, growth of +2.0% was recorded in Livorno and +4.9% in Piombino
INDUSTRY
Kalmar closes the third quarter with higher financial results and lower orders
Helsinki
The contribution of the services segment offset the lower performance of equipment sales
SHIPPING
COSCO Strengthens Its Bulk Fleet with Orders for 29 Vessels
Shanghai
Orders worth a total of over $1.7 billion for 23 bulk carriers and six VLCCs
PORTS
Tito Vespasiani has been appointed Secretary General of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority.
Genoa
The 2026 budget and the 2026-2028 three-year operational plan were approved.
CRUISES
Assiterminal: Technical roundtable on cruise tourism is a success.
Genoa
An important step - Cognolato highlighted - to enhance the territories and promote an integrated vision of the sector.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri signs agreement to develop Saudi Arabia's maritime ecosystem
Trieste
It was signed with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Riyadh
SHIPPING
Yang Ming Signs Contracts for Six New 8,000 TEU Container Ships
Keelung
They will be delivered from 2028 and will replace 5,500 TEU ships
PORTS
Rijeka Gateway Terminal officially opened
River
It is operated by the joint venture between APM Terminals and Enna Logic
PORTS
New historical records for quarterly traffic of goods and passengers in Albanian ports
Tirana
2.25 million tons of cargo (+16.7%) and 1.01 million people (+6.4%) moved
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority takes shape
Bari
The designations of some local administrations are still missing
PORTS
The Senate's VIII Commission approved the appointment of eight Port System Authority presidents.
Rome
Parliamentary process completed
COMPANIES
Carole Montarsolo has been appointed general manager of GNV Morocco
Genoa
Know-how from over ten years of relationships and direct presence in the area
PORTS
The concession term for Metal Carpenteria in the port of Crotone has been extended.
Gioia Tauro
The deadline has been extended to November 14, 2033
PORTS
In the period July-September, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.4%
La Goulette
Cruise passengers decreased by -10.5%
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä Corporation closed the third quarter with sales of over 1.6 billion euros (-5.0%)
Helsinki
LOGISTICS
UPS's latest quarterly financial performance declines
Atlanta
Revenues down by -3.7%
ASSOCIATIONS
Götz Becker appointed chairman of Interferry
Victoria
The president is Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, who takes over from Guido Grimaldi
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Accelleron and LAB021 partner to develop digital solutions to improve fleet operational efficiency.
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast for the Sardinian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Cagliari
Among the objectives, the strengthening of operational infrastructures on land and dredging
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
SHIPPING
The PCTC Grande Melbourne was christened and delivered to the Grimaldi Group in China.
Naples
It has a capacity of 9,241 CEUs
CRUISES
A new record in cruise traffic is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Catania
In Catania, Risposte Turismo presented the new edition of the "Italian Cruise Watch" report.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri launches the first integrated underwater drone system
Trieste
Tested at the Naval Support and Experimentation Center in La Spezia
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Barcelona/Algeciras
In the period July-September, percentage variations of +1.8% and -4.1% respectively were recorded
PORTS
Filt Cgil: The method adopted to define the port reform is unacceptable.
Rome
The union denounces the lack of involvement of workers' representatives and the lack of prior consultation.
LOGISTICS
General Assembly of Logistics: Northwest Alliance Renewed
Turin
Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont Regions, MIT, RFI, and Ferrovienord Sign Agreement
INDUSTRY
Konecranes reports quarterly revenue decline while orders rise.
Helsinki
In the period July-September, orders acquired for 1.15 billion euros (+20.1%)
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the new ro-pax GNV Virgo in China
Genoa
It is the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas in the company's fleet.
PORTS
A new maritime service for rolling stock to North Africa is underway at the Vado Ligure Reefer Terminal.
Vado Ligure
Connection with the Libyan port of Misurata
SHIPPING
Grimaldi and China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping sign cooperation agreement
Naples
Expected to offer greater capacity and a broader and more efficient service network to support Chinese exports
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
The UNIPORT public meeting will be held in Rome on November 19th.
Rome
Among the topics at the centre of the meeting was the port system reform project.
MEETINGS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
Rome
It will be held on December 3rd in Rome
Rome
It will be held on December 3rd in Rome
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast and the POT of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been adopted.
Gioia Tauro
Piacenza: Cold ironing is also important to avoid having to face significant fines.
PORTS
The Port of La Spezia has completed its first cold ironing tests at Molo Garibaldi.
La Spezia
The transformation cabin at the dock has been connected to the cruise ship "MSC Seaview"
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has signed a contract to manage the Casablanca cruise terminal.
Istanbul
15-year agreement with option for a 20-year extension
MEETINGS
A conference on e-commerce returns at LIUC
Castellanza
In the fashion sector they represent over 30% of online orders in Europe
ASSOCIATIONS
Australian Scott McKay is the new president of the International Cargo Handling Association.
London
He took over from John Beckett
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Defcomm sign agreement for the development of surface drones.
Trieste
Co-investment to accelerate its industrialization
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Valencia fell by 11.6% in September.
Valencia
In the third quarter of 2025, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by 0.7% in the third quarter.
Long Beach
Empty spaces are rising. Full capacity at boarding and disembarking is down 1.0% and 8.5% respectively.
