At the IMO assembly, Rixi is a lobbyist for the party opposed to the European Union's ETS

On the occasion of participation in the assembly
of the International Maritime Organization, which opens today in
London, the Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Infrastructure
Transport, Edoardo Rixi, announced that he had carried out a day of
institutional meetings and to have focused on problems of
having met with the relevant ministers of Greece,
Cyprus and Malta with the aim of strengthening the common front of the countries
on the main challenges of the maritime sector,
in order to protect the centrality of the Mediterranean in the routes
global trade, and to tackle the challenges of global trade with determination.
Critical issues of the European Emissions Trading Scheme
ETS (Emission Trading System) emissions applied to transport
maritime. Rixi reiterated the position of the Italian government,
that the ETS is a barrier to global trade, and
penalises the competitiveness of European logistics and
of the entire maritime industry.
In addition, Rixi announced that he had also met, at
the new headquarters of the Italian Embassy in London together with
to Ambassador Inigo Lambertini, with a representation of
of financial operators in the United Kingdom specialising in
infrastructure, to whom he illustrated the investment plans in the
major works and transport launched by the government with the aim of
consolidate the country's strategic role in connectivity networks
European and Mediterranean countries. Rixi then held bilateral meetings with
the Deputy Minister for Spatial Development of Ukraine, Shkrum
Ivanivna, with the Minister of Transport of Qatar, Sheikh Al Thani,
and with his counterpart in the British government, Keir Mather.
Among the items on the agenda of the International General Assembly
Maritime Organization there is the adoption of the update of the
IMO Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 and the budget and
the organisation's work programme for 2026 and for the
2027. In addition, next Friday the assembly will elect the
new IMO Council for the two-year period 2026-2027, composed of 40
Meters. In turn, on December 4, the new council will elect
its president and vice president.