Greece's CCEC has almost completed its exit from the container ship segment

With the recent sale of the Buenaventura Express
, the
Greek shipping company Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC),
has almost completed the exit from the container ship market
having remained the owner in this segment of only Itajai
Express
, a unit with a capacity of 13,312 TEUs, which is
chartered until 2033, with options to extend the period until
to 2039, to the German Hapag-Lloyd which uses it on the route between
South America and Asia. The Buenaventura Express
, of the same
capacity and built in 2023, was sold for
$120.1 million and will be delivered to the buyer of
whose name was not revealed in the first quarter of 2014.
2026.
Since February 2024, when CCEC started selling
container ships, the company sold 14
container carriers earning about 814.3 million dollars. Beyond
that from Itajai Express, the fleet of the Greek company is
currently consisting of 12 liquefied natural gas vessels
built between 2020 and 2024 to which 16 new
gas carriers that CCEC will take delivery of between the first
next year's quarter and the third quarter of 2027.
Reference shareholder of Capital Clean Energy Carriers is
the Capital Maritime of the family of the former president of the
company, Evangelos Marinakis, which owns 47.9% of the
Share capital.