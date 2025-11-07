A new warehouse of SDC Servizio Doganale Containers has been inaugurated in Porto Marghera

SDC Customs Service Containers has inaugurated a new
warehouse of 2000 square meters of covered area intended for the
storage and handling of goods in
ambient temperature within the former MonteSyndial area in Porto
Marghera. The property, rented by the Authority
Port, will have the qualification of customs warehouse has
spaces for heavy vehicles and is located near the future area of
mooring.
Explaining why the company, which is based in Marghera and
offices in Padua, Trieste, Koper, Rijeka, Mantua, Ravenna and Ancona,
has decided to equip himself with this new asset, the president of SDC,
Stefano Coccon, recalled that "the Port Authority
has a very important project for the reconversion of the MonteSyndial area
ambitious and significant, a project that is already
started with the works for the construction of the first section, that is,
the infrastructure of the quay and a strip of square of
about 50 meters behind him. It is a concrete project - he
specified Coccon - in which we believe very much, important for the
future of the port of Venice. In the more general context of the
recovery plan of the area, the Port Authority has put in place
available to companies even some properties that needed
only limited maintenance interventions that are not too burdensome. We
- continued Coccon - we decided to seize this
opportunity. Owning a warehouse in this location
has, first of all, the purpose of giving substance to our trust in the
redevelopment project. Then we are sure that having a warehouse
which will objectively be in front of the quay is an excellent
investment for SDC, to be ready to seize new opportunities
for which we already have concrete signals".