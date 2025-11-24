Macquarie Asset Management presents an offer to acquire Australian logistics group Qube Holdings

Australia's Macquarie Asset Management presented
a non-binding offer to acquire the entire share capital of
compatriot Qube Holdings, which is the main group
logistical of the nation, agreeing with the latter on the launch of
Exclusive negotiations that will end on February 1, 2026
based on a proposal to pay $5.20
to buy a share of Qube, for a
Total acquisition value of $11.6 billion
(US$7.5 billion). The proposed price
represents a premium of 27.8% compared to the price of $4.07
last Friday's Qube stock market were also available.
Qube's board of directors has urged
unanimously the shareholders to accept the offer of the
global asset manager Macquarie Asset Management, unless
third parties do not make a higher value proposition and with
satisfactory for Qube.
In addition to Australia, Qube is active in New Zealand and
in Southeast Asia. The group has about 10 thousand employees.