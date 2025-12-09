Unifeeder, P&O Ferrymasters and P&O Maritime Logistics will be placed under the single DP World brand

Dubai-based DP World Group will place under one brand
DP World the three wholly owned subsidiaries Unifeeder,
operating feeder and short-sea shipping services, P&O
Ferrymasters, which operates logistics services and transport services
multimodal, and P&O Maritime Logistics, which operates
for the offshore industry and offers port and
transport.
The three companies will respectively constitute the new
Shipping Solutions, Multimodal Solutions and Maritime divisions
Solutions. The first division has a fleet of 150 container ships
with a capacity between 350 and 8,500 TEUs; the second
manages over one hundred railway connections in Europe, operates 14
Inland Terminal and offers services to goods; the third division has
a fleet of more than 400 naval units.