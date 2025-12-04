SEA Europe disappointed by the lack of recognition of the maritime manufacturing industry as a strategic sector for the EU

SEA Europe, the European association representing shipyards
naval and marine equipment manufacturers, has
expressed deep disappointment that the new strategy for
economic security presented yesterday by the European Commission
"does not go beyond well-known observations and does not provide solutions
Viable for strategic industrial sectors such as industry
maritime manufacturing". The association noted that if
for more than three years, geopolitical tensions and disruptions
affecting global markets are evident and that the
risks highlighted in the Commission document, ranging from
market distortions induced by the
State, have long been recognized and repeatedly documented
and, with regard to shipbuilding, they are widely known by
almost four decades, "however, this new communication
merely reiterates known concerns without addressing their
concrete implications for the European industrial base".
In particular, SEA Europe expressed disappointment with the fact that
whereas, while the new strategy refers to the risks facing
also affect shipbuilding, in particular
in relation to non-market policies and practices adopted
from third countries leading to distortions in global markets and
does not offer targeted measures or concrete proposals for
restore fair competition, nor means of defence
to mitigate the impact of state interventionism by
on European strategic industries. "As far as
concerns shipbuilding, in particular - explained
the association - once again the European Commission fails
to offer a solution to the long-standing and well-known gap in the
defence of commercial practices in the sector, nor does it attempt to
no way to make European Regulation 2016/1035 applicable
on protection against injurious pricing practices in the
sale of ships. This trade defence instrument - has
SEA Europe - was designed to address the challenges of
specific characteristics of the shipbuilding sector by imposing a tax on the
foreign shipbuilders sold at injurious prices,
causing damage to the European shipbuilding industry. Nevertheless
- denounced the association - this regulation is
currently ineffective, as its entry into force is
subject to ratification of the OECD Shipbuilding Agreement
of 1994. This blatant failure is particularly
worrying, given that the European Commission itself has recognized
shipbuilding and production of marine equipment
as a strategic ecosystem for resilience, competitiveness and
and the security of Europe. In addition, the European Commission is
developing a new maritime industrial strategy
aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the sector".
"Ignore
the international trade dimension and the concrete threats facing
the maritime manufacturing industry faces - has
highlighted again SEA Europe - risks compromising the effectiveness of
of this future strategy. The European maritime industrial chain
plays a key role in the defence, transition
transport, the blue economy and the
technological leadership. Not addressing external distortions and
unfair practices not only undermine competitiveness
but the maritime economy itself. Weakens the
Europe's ability to safeguard its autonomy
strategic ".
"For these reasons - explained the
Secretary General of the Association, Christophe Tytgat - SEA
Europe believes that today's "Economic Security Doctrine"
is not up to what is required by the current context
geopolitical. Instead of offering a solid response to the challenges
that our sector is facing, the
document risks turning into a doctrine
of economic complacency, a strategy that recognises the
dangers but does not act accordingly".
SEA Europe has therefore invited the European Commission to
ensure that the next Maritime Industrial Strategy includes
strong and concrete measures in the field of trade to restore
level playing field and protect capacity
to compete, innovate and thrive in a market
increasingly distorted global situation. In particular, SEA Europe has
reiterated its call for the establishment of a Security Office
Maritime Economics within the European Commission
to monitor strategic economic risks and threats to the
supply chain resilience in the maritime sector,
including monitoring developments in global markets for
shipbuilding.