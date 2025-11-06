Decline in the quarterly financial results of d'Amico International Shipping

Also in the third quarter of this year, as in the four
previous quarterly periods, the d'Amico International company
Shipping (DIS), which operates in the product tanker segment
Handysize, MR and LR1 through the company in full
subsidiary d'Amico Tankers, recorded a worsening of
financial results. In the July-September period of 2025, revenues
Base Time Charter were $66.8 million, with a
-20.5% drop on the same quarter last year. EBITDA and
EBIT amounted to €39.2 million (-32.1%) and €26.7 million respectively
million dollars (-38.4%). Net profit totaled 24.3
million (-39.6%).
The CEO of DIS, Carlos Balestra di Mottola,
explained that in the first nine months of 2025, "in general,
DIS continued to benefit from a positive market environment,
supported by persistent inefficiencies in traffic, by a growth in
limited fleet, by a lower availability of ships
not subject to penalties and a reduction in productivity
fleet, as well as the lengthening of distances
averages travelled, resulting from the evolution of trade flows.
From October 2023 - he recalled - the United States, the United Kingdom and the Union
have progressively expanded measures aimed at targeting
ships, traders and energy companies involved in trade
oil offences, mainly of Russian origin. The number
total number of sanctioned oil tankers now exceeds 830 units,
equal to about 15.5% of the world fleet of tankers. In the
In October 2025, the European Union approved its
nineteenth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes
a further 117 ships and two major refineries in China, with a
total capacity of 600 thousand barrels per day. The
At the same time, the United States introduced significant new
sanctions against Russia, targeting Lukoil and Rosneft, which
account for about 60% of the national production of crude oil and
45% (about 400 thousand barrels per day) of exports of
diesel of the country".
"The fundamentals of the tanker industry - said
continued Balestra di Mottola - remain solid. The growth of the
global oil demand has slowed due to the slowdown
and the increase in trade tensions; however, the IEA
expects demand to increase by 0.7 million barrels
per day in both 2025 and 2026, after the increase of 1.0 million
barrels per day recorded in 2024".
The CEO of the DIS also noted that "changes
continue to further support demand for
product tanker. The shift in global capacity to
refining to the east, driven by the opening of new, large
plants in the Middle East and Asia and the closures recorded in the
more mature markets - he explained - is leading to a
lengthening the distances traveled and sustaining the routes for a long time
radius". Balestra di Mottola also pointed out that "on the
supply side, after several years of expansion, new orders
of ships have slowed down markedly. In the top nine
months of 2025 - he specified - only 37 months have been ordered
MR and LR1 vessels, compared to 178 in the same period of 2024. The
order backlog in these segments represents approximately 14.4%
of the existing fleet in terms of deadweight, and for all
tankers this ratio stands at 14.6%. High prices for
new constructions, the limited production capacity of the
construction sites outside China, regulatory uncertainty and timing
long delivery times are discouraging further orders."