Collaboration agreement between ALIS and ANITA to promote the development of road haulage and logistics

The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS) and ANITA, the association belonging to Confindustria that brings together
road haulage and logistics companies have signed a
collaboration agreement with the aim of promoting together the
development of road haulage and logistics, supporting
transport policy open to Europe,
market-oriented and close to companies in the sector. The goal
is to strengthen national and European institutions, in the
stakeholders and public opinion the awareness that
Encouraging the growth of the sector means ensuring a
Significant contribution to policy delivery
industrial and competitiveness of the national economy.
In addition, the agreement aims to complement the experience gained by the
associations to promote the protection and representation of
of the respective associated companies. Maintaining the autonomy of
each of the parties, as part of the collaboration between the two
structures will be involved and the scope of action extended to areas of
specific work such as external communication activities,
development of projects in the field of training, sustainability
and technological innovation, carrying out studies and analyses.
With reference to industrial relations, the objective is the
construction of a modern bargaining system, capable of
ensure regularity, legality, safety and
the fight against social dumping.
"ALIS - said the president of the association,
Guido Grimaldi, on the occasion of today's announcement of the agreement -
has always represented a great transversal association, able to
to combine and systematize different experiences and needs, but
with a clear objective: healthy, sustainable and competitive growth
of companies and of the entire country. With this in mind, the development and
sharing, the collaboration between ALIS and ANITA confirms
the importance of working in synergy with the other realities of the
sector to face common challenges, enhance skills
the professionalism of the member companies and represent,
before national and European institutions, a unified voice to
the demands of the sectors involved. This synergy is also
an important opportunity to be transformed also in the trade union sphere,
because the centrality of the logistics sector and
of road haulage is and must continue to be a
a strong point for the people who work there, with modern rules,
challenging and competitive".
The president of ANITA, Riccardo Morelli, highlighted that
"The agreement reached with ALIS represents for ANITA
the opportunity to extend and strengthen associative action,
also through the integration between the assistance services and
consultancy for companies. The goal - he added - is to give
greater centrality to the transport and transport sector
logistics as part of the country's economic policy".