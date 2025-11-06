Moby is putting five ferries up for sale at the base price of 229.9 million euros

The shipping company Moby has put up for sale on the portal
Fallco Aste a unique lot consisting of five ships of its own
fleet at the total base price of €229.9 million, with
deadline for the submission of bids set for next 11
November at 1.00 p.m. and with the sales tender that will take place
the next day from 11.00 to 15.00. These are the
Moby Aki
ferries, built in 2005 and gross tonnage
of 36,284 tons, Moby Wonder
, built in 2001 and
gross tonnage of 36,093 tons, Athara
, built in 2003
and 35,736 GRT, Janas
, built in 2002 and 35,736 GRT, and
Moby Ale Due
, built in 2001 and of 35,736 GRT.
Regarding the sale of the two ships Moby Aki and Moby
Wonder there is an obligation for the successful bidder to contextual
stipulation with Moby, which will become the lessee, of a contract
bareboat lease for each vessel for a duration of 15 years
at a daily fee of 15,000 euros. The successful tenderer must
also undertake not to change the name of the ships and to retain the
Italian flag for the entire duration of the bareboat lease.
The procedure for the sale of the five ships takes place following the
green light from the Italian Competition Authority and the
Market to the agreement between Shipping Agencies Services (SAS) and the
GNV, both of the MSC group, and Moby for the exit of SAS from the
capital of Moby by selling its shareholding without consideration
(
of 24
October 2025). The agreement provides that, in order to extinguish the
243 million euro loan obtained from SAS, Moby entrusts to
a third the organization of a tender to sell a package of
asset.