Project to build a tourist center at the cruise terminal of the Mexican port of Ensenada

The U.S. cruise group Carnival Corporation and ITM
Group, the Mexican company with which the American group joined the
A joint venture agreement has been signed for the development of cruise destinations
(
of 24
June
2019), signed an agreement with Hutchison
Ports, the terminal operator of the Chinese group CK Hutchison
Holdings, which plans an investment of more than $26 million
to build the Ensenada Bay Village, a new tourist center
at the cruise terminal of the Mexican port of Ensenada operated
from Hutchison Ports.
The project envisages that the centre, which will include
tourist attractions such as zip lines, river routes, a
panoramic boat rides, pools, hot springs and will offer
food and wine proposals, will be built in about 24 months. Second
Furthermore, the forecasts are that the center will generate about 350 places of
direct and 800 indirect work and an annual economic impact of
more than $120 million.
The port of Ensenada has joined the network
of CK Hutchison in 2001 when the Chinese company acquired the
foreign activities of the Philippine terminal group ICTSI
(
of 28
May 2001).