The Maersk group changes several top positions in the company

Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk
announced today changes to several top positions
of the company with new assignments that will come into force on
next January 1st. The Swiss Robert Erni was
appointed new CFO of the group and will take over
Patrick Jany, who has held the role in the company in the last
six years. Erni, who will also join the board
has over 30 years' experience in positions in the
financial sector in the logistics sector having spent 20 years in
Kuehne+Nagel working in Hong Kong, India, Argentina, USA
and Switzerland and then held the role of group CFO of Panalpina,
until the acquisition of the company by DSV, and then that of
group CFO of Dachser.
In addition, the Danish group has also announced changes to its
regional boards with the appointment of Ditlev Blicher as president
regional for North America, of Scott Andrew Elliott as president
interim regional for Asia-Pacific, by Charles Van Der Steene
Regional General Manager for India, Middle East and Africa and
of Guillaume Sauzedde as regional general manager for Europe.
Antonio Dominguez will continue to serve as
Regional Director General for Latin America.