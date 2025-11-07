The Port Authority of Eastern Liguria approves the 2026 budget and the three-year planning

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
approved the Three-Year Works Plan 2026-2028 and the budget
2026 forecast, prepared by the administrative manager Lorenzo
De Conca, who conservatively estimates current receipts
more than €34 million (over €20 million referring to
port fees and 11 million to fees deriving from concessions
state-owned property) against expenses of the same nature for approximately 21
million euros, with a current surplus of about 13 million euros.
The port authority noted that, thanks to this positive result
budget, it will be possible to launch significant
loan, in order to ensure the financial coverage for
proceed with the planned major infrastructure investments
by the Port Authority in 2026 and which amount, overall, to approximately 127
million euros, of which 52 million to be borne by private individuals.
Among the most significant interventions planned,
The dredging of the third basin in the port stands out
of La Spezia and the access channel in the port of Marina di Carrara,
the construction of the movable bridge in the Pagliari locality as well as
the interventions already started, first and foremost the electrification of the
port and the new cruise pier.
In the latter area, the president of the Ligurian port authority,
Bruno Pisano, in the meantime, has signed the decree of entrustment of the first
of the two lots of works for the construction of the new network of
distribution of high-voltage electricity in the port
merchant ship of La Spezia. This is 84 of the total 110 MW of
needs that the work will have to satisfy. The investment
total is equal to 41 million euros, of which 13.3 million
funded by the Green Ports call.
The works include the construction, in the locality of Stagnoni,
of an electrical substation for connection to the
National transmission managed by Terna Spa, underground laying
of electrical cables for high voltage power distribution
within the merchant port and the construction of three stations
for the subsequent supply of utilities
final (cold ironing and operational areas). The contractual term for
completion of all the works is 455 consecutive days from the
delivery of the works which will be formalized by the end of the
2025.
Specifying that the European tender has been awarded
evaluating both the technical and economic offers of the six
participants, the Port Authority announced that the selection committee
identified as the best offer that of the Consorzio Stabile
Research, which indicated the company Guastamacchia Spa of Bari as the
executing shareholder and who proposed a discount of 13.00% on the amount
based on tender.