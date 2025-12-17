The Premier Alliance's Asia-North Europe services will be based on the hub and spoke model

The Premier Alliance vessel sharing agreement, which on Monday
presented the configuration of its network of
Containerized ocean freight for 2026
December
2025), for the new connections between Asia and the North
Europe will use the hub and spoke model which provides for
Main transcontinental maritime services Ports of call at hub ports on
to converge a network of secondary feeder maritime services.
The shipping company later specified it
South Korean HMM, which is a partner of ONE and Yang Ming in the VSA,
specifying that the Premier Alliance will reduce the number of stopovers
on routes with Northern Europe focusing on key hub ports
which have volumes of goods concentrated instead of on the
previous practice of direct calls at several ports. In addition
A network of secondary lines (spokes) will be set up
convergence on the main ports to maximize the efficiency of the
service.
Among the services most involved in this renovation
of the maritime goods distribution system, which HMM has
highlighted as the result of a strategic decision, there are the
routes on which HMM uses its own
Increased capacity of 24,000 TEUs. In particular, in the
FE3 the number of stopovers will be decreased from 11 to eight, with
the elimination in Asia of ports of call, albeit important, such as Busan and
Xiamen and Rotterdam Europe. Busan will be included instead
as a hub port in the FE4 service, where the number of calls will be
reduced from 13 to five, with the cancellation of the toccatas in Asia,
among others, at the ports of Kaohsiung, Yantian and Singapore, and in
Europe to the ports of Algeciras and Felixstowe.