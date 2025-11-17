MPCC orders four new 4,500 TEU containerships in China

Norway's MPC Container Ships has ordered the shipyard to
Chinese Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co.
four 4,500 TEU container ships that will be taken over in
starting from the first half of 2028. The contracted unit price
for each ship is $58 million and the agreement
includes options for building two additional ships of the
same type at the same price. MPCC has announced that it has already
rented the four new container carriers for ten years,
with options for extending the period, at a primary school
liner shipping company. In addition, the Norwegian company has
specified that the initial rental periods are expected
will generate revenues of approximately $375 million and EBITDA
of 242 million.