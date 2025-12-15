ICTSI will upgrade the Rio Brasil Terminal container terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro

The Philippine terminal operator group ICTSI has announced a
investment of 948 million Brazilian reais (175 million euros)
dollars) to expand and modernize the Rio container terminal
Brasil Terminal of the Port of Rio de Janeiro. According to forecasts,
The project will be implemented by 2029 and will allow
increase the traffic capacity of the terminal by 70.5%
which will rise from the current 440 thousand TEUs to 750 thousand TEUs per year.
An investment of about 414.4 million reais will be allocated
the implementation of infrastructural works, which will allow the
Panamax and post-Panamax container ship stopovers of the
length up to 366 meters and a capacity of over 13,000
TEU, while 533.5 million reais will be used for the purchase
of equipment, including two new ship-to-shore cranes that are expected to
will be taken delivery in the middle of next year.
In the first ten months of this year, the port of Rio de Janeiro
handled almost 14.0 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +21.2% over the corresponding period of 2025. The only
containerized traffic amounted to 769,978 TEUs (-0.4%).