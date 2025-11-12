MSC Cruises has commissioned the French shipyard
Chantiers de l'Atlantique the construction of two additional ships
"World" class cruise that will follow the other six
already ordered by the airline which include the MSC World
Europe
, taking delivery in 2022, the MSC World America
delivered last March, the MSC World Asia
that will be delivered
completed next year, the MSC World Atlantic
that will be
delivered in 2027 and two more units ordered in May that
they will be taken delivery in 2029 and 2030.
The new order announced today is worth 3.5 billion
and expects construction of the two ships to begin in 2029
to be delivered in 2030 and 2031. The announcement is
which took place during the double event organized to celebrate the
two other ships of the same class currently in
construction at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard of Chantiers de
l'Atlantique: the float out of MSC World Asia, a moment in which
the ship touches the water for the first time, and the ceremony of the
coin of MSC World Atlantic, an ancient seafaring tradition that
involves welding a medallion inside the hull of the
ship under construction as a symbol of blessing and good luck.
Orders announced today bring MSC's investment
Cruises at almost seven billion euros for the four ships ordered
this year, which reaches 10.5 billion euros if we consider
also the two units currently under construction. When in the
2031 All new builds will be taken over fleet
of the company, currently of 23 units, will reach
a total of 29 ships.
The "World" class ships, of the gross tonnage of
205,700 tons, are 333 meters long, 47 meters wide, have a
draft of 9.15 meters and a maximum speed of 21.8 knots.
The ships have a capacity of 6,774 passengers and 2,126 members
of the crew. All ships in the class are equipped with engines
dual-fuel fuels powered by liquefied natural gas and the company
plans to use biofuels and biofuels for navigation
synthetic fuels as soon as they become available on a large scale.