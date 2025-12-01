Quarterly collapse of the traffic of various goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure, amounting to over 15 million
tons, recorded a decrease of -4.7% which was
contained by the increase in liquid bulk cargo, which partially
compensated for the significant decrease in miscellaneous goods and
Solid bulk cargo. In addition, the decline was generated by the
-5.2% reduction in volumes handled in the port of Savona-Vado
which amounted to 3.4 million tonnes, a reduction that was
contained by the recount of the volumes of rolling stock and freight
handled last year in the port of call of
Savona which were lower by several tens of tons
compared to what was previously noted. Traffic in the port of
Ligurian capital, amounting to 11.6 million tons, marked
instead a slight increase of +0.5%.
In the period July-September 2025, the traffic of the
miscellaneous goods in the port of Genoa stood at 7.9 million
of tonnes (-6.0%), of which 5.4 million tonnes of goods
containerized vehicles (-7.9%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 570 thousand TEUs (-8.7%), 2.5 million tons of
rolling stock (-2.3%) and 130 thousand tons of conventional goods
(+6,3%). The decrease in bulk cargo is much more marked
shoals totaled 239 thousand tons (-25.6%), of which
163 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+8.9%), 42 thousand tons
tons of minerals and building materials (-32.5%), 20 thousand
tons of chemical products (+93.4%) and 13 thousand tons of other
dry bulk (+25.8%). Liquid bulk cargo amounted to 3.5
million tonnes (+23.0%), including 2.4 million tonnes of
crude oil (+32.1%), 887 thousand tons of petroleum products
refined products (+5.3%), 109 thousand tons of chemicals (+1.6%) and
116 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+34.6%).
In the port of Savona-Vado the quarterly total of miscellaneous goods
was almost 1.4 million tonnes (-20.9%), of which
one million tons of goods in containers (-20.5%) made
with a handling of containers of 179 thousand TEUs (+50.9%),
176 thousand tons of rolling stock (-15.9%) and 195 thousand tons of
other miscellaneous goods (-27.1%). Also in Savona-Vado the traffic of the
Dry bulk cargo declined sharply, having been equal to
377 thousand tons (-23.0%), of which 146 thousand tons of coal
(-40.2%), 138 thousand tons of minerals and building materials
(+43.3%), 33 thousand tons of cereals (-48.9%), 31 thousand tons
of feed, fodder and oilseeds (-37.1%), 17 thousand tons of
chemicals (-11.1%) and 12 thousand tons of products
metallurgical (-29.1%). Liquid bulk cargo grew by +21.1%
to 1.7 million tonnes, including almost 1.6 million tonnes
of crude oil (+21.1%), 79 thousand tons of products
refined oil (+2.3%) and 33 thousand tons of other cargoes
liquids (+113.9%).
In the third quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the
The port of Genoa recorded a decrease of -6.4% in the
ferries with 1.3 million people handled and an increase in
+2.8% in that of cruises with 530 thousand passengers. In Savona-Vado
both ferry passengers and
those of cruises, equal to 253 thousand units respectively
(-11.6%) and 183 thousand units (-2.3%).