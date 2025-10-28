The duration of the concession to Metal Carpenteria in the port of Crotone has been extended

Today the extraordinary commissioner of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Paolo
Piacenza, has signed the deed that guarantees Metal
Carpentry: the extension of the duration of the state concession
in the port of Crotone where the company carries out the welding
of metal carpentry modules, partially made at
workshops and assembled in the port, to be installed
subsequently in overseas production plants aimed at
gas liquefaction treatment. Given the size of the
artifacts, in fact, it was necessary to complete the
production in a port area in such a way as to ensure its
related transport with dedicated naval vehicles.
The expiry of the concession, initially issued on 10
September 2024, has been extended to 14 November 2033, in
Report on the Industrial Investment Plan of 13 May 2023
which provides for the expansion of the production range, equipping itself with
technologically more advanced systems capable of
meet current and future market demands, and recruitment
of 137 new employees in the Crotone area. The concession is
relating to a total area of 17,239 square meters included
in the "Porto Nuovo" territorial district of the
industrial port area of Crotone.
Piacenza pointed out that Metal Carpenteria's is
«an important industrial settlement, a valuable reason for
the whole of Calabria is already active in the port of Crotone, for over
a year, with a first plant that saw the involvement of a
hundreds of workers. Thanks to the expansion of the business
of port "quay" logistics - he added -
will be able to materialize a further economic impact,
consequently strengthening the virtuous circle existing between the
port and the city, which will involve 137 new workers
with an important employment and economic impact".