The Suez Canal was crossed by the largest container ship in the last two years

On Saturday, the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin
container ship of the
French CMA CGM, which departed from Southampton and headed to Port Klang,
crossed the Suez Canal. The ship, with its capacity
of 17,859 TEUs, it is the largest
container ships that passed through the Egyptian canal in the
the last two years, since the Houthi attacks on ships in the
region of the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb have induced
All major container shipping companies
to change the routes of their naval units to
avoid crossing the Egyptian waterway.
The president and CEO of Suez Canal
Authority, Osama Rabie, highlighted that the transit of the CMA
CGM Benjamin Franklin represents a positive sign of the
return of large container ships to the canal which, thanks to the
incentives and marketing policies adopted by the Authority
Egyptian, has already been crossed again by 28
medium-sized container carriers on trips between Europe and
Asia.