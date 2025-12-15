Paolo Spada, vice president of Federagenti, has died

Yesterday Paolo Spada, vice president of Federagenti and
since 1976 one of the pillars of the main agency
maritime of Trieste, the Samer. He had also held the role of
President of the local Association of Agents, Agents
seafarers and maritime brokers. Remembering his constant good
mood and positive approach to life that not even a bad thing that
had been consuming for five years now, and that he had wanted to keep
secret, he had managed to undermine, the president of Federagenti,
Paolo Pessina, underlined that it is difficult for Spada
"to use words of circumstance, if not to affirm that it leaves
an unbridgeable void in the entire maritime community
".