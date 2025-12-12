Agreement between the Port Authority and the Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the entry of an industrial partner into Genoa Airport.

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
and the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa have announced the next
signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties
aimed at outlining a shared path aimed at promoting
the entry, with a majority share, in the share capital
of Genoa's Cristoforo Colombo Airport of an industrial partner
qualified.
The Port Authority and the Chamber of Commerce have specified that the signing of the
will take place in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure
and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, who advocated the entry of a
industrial partner. In addition, they specified that this path
provides, in compliance with current legislation, a remodulation
shareholdings held by public shareholders (AdSP 60%;
Chamber of Commerce of Genoa 40%), with the aim of creating a
corporate structure suitable for supporting an investment and
medium-long term development.