Quarterly growth in the G20 economies' trade in goods in the July-September quarter

In the third quarter of 2025, trade in goods in most
economies have grown, with exports and
imports which recorded limited increases compared to the previous year.
previous quarter. The Organization for Cooperation and Cooperation
Economic Development (OECD) has announced that in the period
July-September, trade in goods in the European Union
strengthened, with exports up +3.2% on the second
quarter of 2025 and imports by +2.9%, marking the third
consecutive quarterly increase. In particular, exports
increased significantly in France (+6.5%) and Italy (+4.5%),
mainly driven by aeronautical products in France and
means of transport and pharmaceutical products in Italy. The
Germany has seen exports and imports increase
+2.8% and +3.7% respectively. In the United Kingdom,
exports decreased slightly (-0.3%), while exports
imports (+2.1%) grew significantly in the sector
aeronautics and motor vehicles. In East Asia, trade
of goods showed mixed results: Korea recorded
robust growth in both exports (+4.8%) and
imports (+4.9%), supported by strong demand for
semiconductors and automobiles; on the contrary, Japan recorded
a decline in both exports (-1.6%) and imports
(-2.0%), with lower sales of cars and medical products than
have weighed on export performance. In China, the
exports of goods decreased by -0.7%, while exports of goods decreased by -0.7%, while
increased by +3.8% following the higher
demand for aircraft, integrated circuits and other high-performance products
technology. In the Americas, most of the economies in which
data is available and recorded positive growth. In
driven by increased shipments of mechanical machinery and
exports, exports from Mexico increased by +3.3%.
Argentina recorded an increase in exports of +10.6%,
supported by agricultural and petroleum products. Similarly,
exports grew by +4.3% in Brazil, with an increase in
also due to the increased purchases of ships and
boats, mineral fuels and fertilizers.
The OECD has announced that exports and imports
of services continued to grow during the third quarter
of 2025 in most countries and that travel has been a
key factor for trade in services in different economies
in the third quarter. In France, exports and
Imports of services increased by +3.6% and +5.2%,
supported in part by the strengthening of travel services and
enterprises. In Germany, exports of services increased by
+1.0% thanks to increased travel revenue, while
imports decreased by -0.7%. In Italy, exports
of services increased slightly by +0.2% and the
Imports grew by +3.0%, partly driven by
by the increase in spending on foreign travel. The United Kingdom has
seen both exports and imports grow, with greater
Revenues from intellectual property services to
support for export growth. Exports of
services fell sharply in Japan (-5.8%) due to the
collapse in travel revenues and the reduction in
revenues from financial services and other services to the
enterprises. On the contrary, exports of services increased in
Korea (+6.1%), thanks to the increase in revenue from
travel, and in China (+6.2%), supported by travel, construction, property
and other business services. India and Brazil too
have experienced strong growth in trade in services, with the
exports increased by +2.0% and +4.3% respectively.