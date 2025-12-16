The Spanish observatory on the EU ETS notes an unusual increase in container traffic in neighboring non-European ports

The inclusion of maritime transport in the ETS
of European Union emission allowances implemented from 1 January
2024 seems to have produced an increase in container traffic
in neighbouring non-European ports, an effect feared by ports
of southern Europe and which seems to be confirmed by the first results
EU-ETS Observatory promoted by the Spanish government agency
Puertos del Estado specifically to assess the impact
on the activity of ports in the enlargement of the European system
to the shipping industry.
After a few months of work spent with the aim of identifying
carbon leakage and analysing the
potential loss of transhipment traffic in ports subject to the
EU-ETS system, which requires shipping companies that make
European ports to pay for their emissions according to the
capacity of the ships and the route travelled, the initial data
of the study reveal an unusual increase in activity
in non-EU ports located near Europe, such as those in the UK
in Northern Europe, and in Egypt and Turkey, in the Mediterranean.
The Observatory, developed by Shipping Business Consultant (SBC)
in collaboration with the Center for Transport Innovation (CENIT) and
Nextport, examined indicators such as the number of ports of call in the
ships, distance travelled and emissions from platforms
data, AIS and other systems at regional level (European Union and
neighbouring countries), but also in specific areas where
detected changes. The work also took into account factors
taxpayers and contingents such as the crisis in the Red Sea, which has
forced shipping companies to change course while avoiding the
transits through the Suez Canal, and the breakup of consolidated
alliances between shipping companies.
The observatory has reported that in the case of the United Kingdom, it is
There has been an increase in port activity measured
in miles/TEU (the capacity of the ship in 20' containers
multiplied by the distance traveled) which is not attributable
factors such as a significant increase in activity
reduced operating costs or
congestion in neighbouring European ports. The analysis explains that the
most shipping companies are developing
strategies that give greater importance to the United Kingdom in the
its own routes compared to the past, a decision that does not seem to
be related to changes in infrastructure
British Islands.
In the Mediterranean, the
Same trend in Egyptian and Turkish ports compared to ports
European countries, with a marked increase in both the capacity of the ships
moored than the distance traveled.