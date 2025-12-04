The clash over the additional tax of the Municipality of Genoa on port boarding fees is intensifying

Evidently believing that there is no room for discussion
on the announced introduction of a surcharge by the Municipality of Genoa
on port embarkation fees, Assowners, Assagents, CLIA,
Confindustria Genova-Terminal Operators Section and Confitarma have
announced that they were not available to participate in the technical table
proposed by Mayor Salis
(
of 4
December
2025). Specifying that their decision follows
the meeting that took place yesterday and the subsequent communications from the Municipality of
Genoa with which a technical table was envisaged to deepen
in detail the application dynamics of the measure, the associations
of the operators said instead that they were "ready to open
dialogue again, when this will focus on the
merit of the choices, on the critical issues and on the possible
alternatives, and not on the methods of application of the same,
as can be seen from the communication of Palazzo Tursi".
"Shipping companies and terminals - have
highlighted associations in a note - cannot be
considered merely as tax collectors on behalf of the Municipality of Genoa,
moreover, on a state-owned area falling within the jurisdiction
of the Port System Authority. Ask
that the municipal administration - concludes the note - does not take action
without further discussion of merit".