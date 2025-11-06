Denmark's DFDS will cut 400 jobs

Today, Danish shipping and logistics group DFDS announced
the launch of a cost reduction program from which it plans to
achieve savings of DKK 300 million in 2026 (40
million euros). The plan will focus on reducing
of personnel, with the cut of about 400 jobs
mainly on land, and will be accompanied by other measures
cost containment. According to forecasts, the program will be
implemented by the first quarter of next year.
In conjunction with the execution of this program,
also a change at the top of the group. DFDS has in fact announced
today that he is looking for a new CEO who
he will succeed Torben Carlsen, who joined the company in 2009 and
Appointed president and CEO in May 2019.
Meanwhile, in the third quarter of this year, DFDS' revenues
have exceeded the value of eight billion Danish kroner having
totaled 8.30 billion, with an increase of +4.2% on the same
period of 2024 when the previous record was set
quarterly history. The only revenues generated by the activity
of the group's ferry fleet amounted to 4.76 billion
of kroner (-6.4%), of which 3.20 billion were generated by the transport of
freight (+0.9%) and 1.56 billion from passenger transport (-18.5%),
and revenues from logistics activities have
amounted to 3.97 billion (+23.2%). EBITDA was 1.40
billion (-7.4%) and EBIT of 536 million crowns (-31.7%), with a
contribution of €564 million from ferries (-28.8%) and €21 million from
logistics services (-58.0%). DFDS has closed the period
July-September 2025 with a net profit of 276 million
Danish kroner (-51.7%).