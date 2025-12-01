Baptism and delivery of a new PCTC of the Grimaldi group

On Friday, the ceremony of
christening and delivery of the Greater Istanbul
, the fourth of the
Seven Pure Car and Truck Carrier Ammonia-ready ships commissioned
from the Italian shipping group Grimaldi to the Shanghai shipyards
Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) and China Shipbuilding Trading Co.
(CSTC), both part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation
(SCCS).
With its 200 meters in length, 38 meters in width and a
gross tonnage of about 77,500 tons, the Greater Istanbul is
The Vehicle Truck has been designed for the transport of vehicles - cars, SUVs, vans,
both electric and fuelled by traditional fuels - as well as
other types of rolling stock. The ship offers a capacity of
9,241 CEU and has four decks also used for the
transport of large rolling cargo, including cargo
weighing up to 250 tons and with a maximum height of 6.5 meters.
The new ship will soon leave for its journey
on the regular East Asia - Persian Gulf service of the
Grimaldi Neapolitan group. In the coming days, from the Chinese ports of
Taicang and Ningbo will leave a total of over 2,000 cars, about 1,000
van and 4,800 linear meters of other rolling cargo, including cranes,
trailers, trucks, excavators and breakbulk cargo, with destination
Jebel Ali, in the United Arab Emirates.