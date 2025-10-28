Wärstilä Corporation closed the third quarter with sales of more than €1.6 billion (-5.0%)

In the third quarter of this year, the group's turnover
Finnish Wärstilä Corporation decreased by
-5.0% amounting to €1.63 billion compared to €1.72 billion
billion in the same period of 2024. The
reduction in costs which stood at 1.40 billion (-7.1%).
EBITDA was €273 million
(+18.7%), operating profit of €230 million (+19.8%) and net profit
of 182 million (+26.4%).
In the field of technologies and solutions for industry alone
maritime revenue quarterly recorded growth of
+17.7% having been equal to 870 million euros. The contribution of this
Operating profit segment was 105
million (+15.4%).
In the period July-September 2025, the company forfeited
New orders with a total value of €1.79 billion
(-0.7%), of which €926 million related to the supply of equipment
(-0.3%) and €864 million to the provision of services (-1.1%). In the solo
Marine segment: new orders totalled 970 million euros
(+7.2%), of which €433 million for equipment (+23.0%) and €537 million
for services (-2.4%). The value of the order book at 30
last September was 8.64 billion (+13.9%), of which 3.66 billion
in the Marine segment (+11.3%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the group's turnover was
was 4.91 billion, with an increase of +6.9% on the corresponding
period of last year. EBITDA and EBIT were equal
respectively to 731 million (+22.4%) and 582 million (+19.3%).
Net profit amounted to €443 million (+27.7%). In the period
The value of new orders acquired was 5.88 billion
(+5,4%).