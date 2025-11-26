Fincantieri, orders for four frigates for the US Navy cancelled

The U.S.-based Fincantieri Marine Group
Italian shipbuilding Fincantieri has reached an agreement with
the U.S. Navy which envisages the redefinition of the future of the program
Constellation, currently under construction at the
Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), in Wisconsin. In close
collaboration with the U.S. Navy, Fincantieri will contribute to the
creation of new classes of naval units. For
Fincantieri: new orders are expected for the construction of units
in segments that best respond to the immediate interests of
and the revival of US shipbuilding, such as the
icebreakers, amphibious operations and special missions.
Furthermore, looking to the future and in line with the capabilities and
industrial potential of the group, Fincantieri will support the
US Navy in the redefinition of strategic choices in the
Small surface combat ship segment, manned and
Unmanned.
Fincantieri announced that the agreement guarantees the
Continuation of work on the two frigates of the class
"Constellation" currently under construction, while
provides for the discontinuity of the contract relating to the other
four units already commissioned
(
of 17
June 2022, 19
May 2023 and 27
May 2024), in line with the new strategic priorities
of the U.S. Navy. In addition, Fincantieri specified that, in addition to
to the assignment of future orders, to cover the above,
the agreement provides for compensation in favour of Fincantieri Marine Group,
through specific offsetting measures, with respect to commitments
and the industrial impacts deriving from the decision
contract of the U.S. Navy, taken for its own convenience.
Highlighting that this new structure guarantees continuity
and workload visibility for staff
Fincantieri and for the Wisconsin shipyard system, pillar
of the U.S. shipping industry, enhancing the
investments and skills developed to date, the Group
recalled that in recent years he has invested over 800
million dollars in its four American shipyards - Marinette,
Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay and Jacksonville - with the aim of
ensure maximum production efficiency, flexibility and
technological innovation and that these investments have made it possible to
consolidate a cutting-edge industrial supply chain, capable of
respond to the new priorities of the U.S. Navy, including
Fast delivery, modularity and scalability
of naval platforms.
Fincantieri Marine Group currently employs approximately 3,750
highly skilled workers in the United States, with a recent
increase of 850 units to support growth and
strengthen its industrial base.