The large port of Syracuse will be equipped with a new maritime station

The large port of Syracuse will be equipped with a new station
achieved through the renovation and
redevelopment of an old shed that served as a warehouse,
abandoned for over twenty years, located at the Sant'Antonio pier, "in
a position - highlighted the president of the Authority of
Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, Francesco Di
Sarcina, presenting the project - strategic to guarantee services
and port activities".
Di Sarcina announced that the tender to contract the works is
now ready and covers an area of 6.5 hectares. In the first phase,
will proceed with the internal renovation of the old building,
for which a design is being completed
executive, already in the tender in the coming weeks. In
second, work will be done on the external part (building and areas
surrounding areas), which must have a
able to dialogue with the landscape and
urban insertion, and will be carried out through the
promotion of an international design competition in two
phases: in the first the screening of a project idea; in the second
the in-depth analysis with the related assignment of the design
PFTE and executive of the original idea aimed at starting the
tender procedure for the construction of the works envisaged in the
design drawings that won the design competition.
Emphasizing that the project demonstrates the sense of concreteness
of the Port Authority, the mayor of Syracuse, Francesco
Italy, expressed the satisfaction of the municipal administration
for the fact "that it has been decided not to invest in new
structures but to redevelop the existing and, moreover, to
to do so through an international competition involving the faculty
of Architecture of the University of Catania and the orders
Professional. I am sure that the final result - he added -
will be worthy of the city and that, from this new
infrastructure, the beauty of our Grand Port will be able to
be enjoyed by tourists and Syracusans».